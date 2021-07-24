Entertainment
DR. ROBERT WALLACE: Mr. Hollywood kisses all the girls | Lifestyles
DR. WALLACE: My boyfriend and I have been dating for over two months. He’s a lovely guy, but he has a habit that really bothers me a lot. In fact, it penetrates under my skin and makes steam come out of my ears!
He does it when I’m around and I’m also told he does it even more when I’m not there. What is he doing? Well he thinks he’s a “party boy” and so he makes a point of going up to every girl he meets and kisses them on the cheek, hand, forehead or even a kiss. kiss on each cheek as he lives in Europe!
When I ask him about his flirtatious behavior, he says that because he was an extra in a movie three years ago, he learned everything in Hollywood. He says kissing on set is “Hollywood” and it doesn’t mean anything except showing affection to his fellow human beings. I then asked him why all his kisses to other human beings only go to the girls he sees and never to the men. His response was that males didn’t need affection so much.
I don’t like the fact that he thinks that a kiss on the hand or the cheek doesn’t mean anything at all. Seeing him kiss every girl in every room we walk into means a lot to me and I don’t mean in a good way. Tired of his act, by e-mail
TIRED OF HIS ACT: Your boyfriend’s self-esteem is likely low, and flirting can make him feel macho that will help him rebuild himself. But it certainly helps to go too far, and it looks like he passed that mile marker a long time ago.
He probably thinks this behavior makes him more desirable to other girls. Still, he’s meant to be in a relationship with you. You could kindly remind “Kissy Face” that he’s far from Hollywood and if he doesn’t immediately change his ways, the curtain will soon fall on that melodrama, and once he does, “The party is over. “.
DR. WALLACE: I attend a high end prep school on the east coast. All of the students are very smart, and our program is designed to allow us to gain admission to any college or university we wish to study in the United States.
What concerns me most is the number of drugs that are used by these so-called bright students and future leaders and influencers. I thought smart people were smart enough to know how to not use drugs. I guess I’m at least wrong with those I’ve seen firsthand doing things that I thought only street addicts did. Stunned by what I saw, by email
AMAZED BY WHAT I SEEN: The use of illegal drugs unfortunately occurs in all segments of our society, including our colleges and universities.
Once an individual is addicted to a drug, that user will usually do almost anything to continue “enjoying” that “hobby” until it becomes a habit. It is very sad but often true.
The key to being drug free is to never start using them. This is also true for people addicted to alcohol. Fortunately, our society takes recovery very seriously, so don’t be afraid to suggest treatment to those you feel close enough to talk about. But always remember that it is up to an individual to actually want to change their habits before a realistic chance for recovery can be achieved.
