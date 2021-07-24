“Crazy Rich Asians” made Henry Golding a star. Now he’s showing Hollywood all he can do

Henry Golding, in Venice Beach, directs the new “Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origins”. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

In 2018, Henry Golding became an overnight sensation thanks to Jon M. Chu’s runaway success “Crazy Rich Asians. “

Over the next three years, the 34-year-old Malaysian British actor didn’t slow down, having collaborated twice with Paul Feig (in 2018 “A simple favor“and 2019”Last christmas“), holding his place alongside an ensemble including Matthew McConaughey and Hugh Grant in Guy Ritchie’s”gentlemen“and adding an action star to her CV with the just released spin-off”Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origins. “All of that and it feels like it’s just starting to show the full spectrum of its lineup.

He’s also a new dad after he and his wife, Liv Lo, welcomed a baby girl in April.

The Times sat down with Golding to discuss pandemic hobbies, work-life balance, and how “The Matrix” changed her life.

What attracted you to the role of Snake Eyes?

GI Joe is obviously a huge franchise. I had watched the movies and grew up knowing [the characters]. So when the studio called, I was like, “Holy shit!”

i was really interested in [director] Robert [Schwentke]s take, in terms of history. So we went for coffee and I was like, “I don’t want to be in a credits roll. [remake]. “If they’re going to reboot a show, it has to be in a different vein, it has to be a different style. And he was like, ‘100% that’s my goal.’ I really wanted to amplify the human element of these characters because that we haven’t seen that.

And especially Snake Eyes being one of the most mysterious [characters with] an unfamiliar journey and as this is an origin story, it was important to start with him pre-training. We find him in his most broken and troubled form as a lost young man seeking revenge. Then [Schwentke said,] “I want to talk about how he realigns himself and becomes the Snake Eyes we all love.” And I was like, “Sold. Let’s go! When do I start training?”

What kind of training did you have to do?

Lots of swordwork and fitness choreography. We really are [focused] on fluidity with the choreography and this style of movement with the katana. And that’s where Kenji Tanigaki, the choreographer comes in. It is synonymous with samurai movies and that super fast, high octane swordwork. So it was like two solid months of fitness to build this movement.

How many of your own stunts have you done?

All. We did all the choreography. Of course we had amazing stunt teams doing like big jumps [building to building], which we cannot afford physically and financially because if something goes wrong I’m not Tom Cruise [laughs]. So we worked so hard to make sure that every piece of fight choreography we could do on our own.

And as Snake, I’m onscreen 98% of the time. So, day in and day out, it was really physically demanding. It was like a 52 day shoot and I think I had a day off. Obviously you break away from company moves and weekends and stuff like that, but, yeah, a day off on shoot everyday.

It’s always tough the first couple of weeks and then your body adapts, and all of a sudden everything clicks and you’re like a well-oiled machine. The moment you start to shoot they can change any [moves] and all will be well. You want to get to a point where you step onto the set and everything you’ve learned at the gym vanishes because you have to be able to learn the new choreography in about five minutes.

Do you think you have retained these skills?

I think so. Physically I may be out of breath, but I can feel the [muscle memory]. You don’t often get the chance to find out, but training with the best in the business is something we look forward to as actors.

How do you think the success of “Crazy Rich Asians” affected your career?

Massively. It was my first job, so it gave me a bit of a break. It gave me these amazing friends that I will carry for the rest of my life and career. Me and Jon Chu have stayed very, very close. It was such a statement to have as a first movie, it took me far for sure. I was very lucky with the choice of job and the opportunities.

Are you looking forward to returning to the “Crazy Rich Asians” story in two back-to-back sequels?

[Laughs] When they’re written, of course. I will be the first on the set.

What has been your biggest struggle in the industry?

I think it’s being able to say no. Because when you get a blockbuster movie like that, you get deals in the same vein or [that are] build on the success of “Crazy Rich”. It’s really about choosing projects and materials by hand so that you don’t end up in the same bag or make the wrong decisions when it comes to movies. So you always try to do better or at least on a par [with the last film].

How did you experience the pandemic?

The silver lining of the whole pandemic is just being able to hang out with my wife, Liv. Because six months after our marriage, “Crazy Rich” happened and so she married a completely different guy, or a whole different life. Then she was kind of propelled into a world where I was fucking and loving other women [onscreen] and so it was a real emotional relationship test.

The pandemic was really the first time to take a step back, focus on each other and pass the time [first] amount of time [together] where we have not traveled in separate directions. … We started at long distance. … I was living in Singapore, Malaysia, and she was living in Tokyo. So we have always traveled. There’s never a time we’ve spent more than three or four months together at a time, and then suddenly we’re [together for] a year and a half, which is great. Our friendship and our relationships have therefore grown stronger.

Did throwing a baby in the mix make it easier or harder?

Definitely more difficult but much more focused. Our careers used to be separate, and then they kind of merged, and now it’s like, “Okay, well, the focus is on the baby.” Careers support the baby. This is how you understand it. It’s like, “Can I do this project where you can come and join me?” And that’s always a consideration now: where are we going to film, how easy will it be to have the baby with us?

So you’ve just been through a period of constant change since the start of your career, basically.

Nonstop. This is why the pandemic has been such a realignment of goals and things. Like, “Why are we doing all of this?” For us as a unit now, the family has become even stronger.

Have you learned pandemic skills?

[Laughs] I picked up so many. I wouldn’t necessarily say skills. I started mountain biking because there was a stage where you had to do things outside. So I was like, “Okay, California is the best place for that.” I would go down to Laguna or Fullerton and do some bike trails with friends. I took up surfing. I have a few friends who surf so every Saturday, and every two mornings I would go. Since the baby this has not happened. [Laughs] I am absolutely super average either way. But it was just nice to discover new things.

Where does your passion for acting as a profession come from?

My passion for acting really came from a love of cinema. My dad used to bring back VHS tapes every weekend he rented from his job; his work had this library of movies and he would pick three or four and we would literally watch them all weekend. It wasn’t really until I was a little older, around 14 or 15, that I watched “The Matrix” and was blown away. My brother bought me the tape and it was the first time I was like, ‘Wow storytelling can go beyond what you know, you can build worlds’, and it was really exciting for me. me. I was like, “Someday I wish I had some kind of a part in there.”

How do you go about choosing your roles?

I always say that I just want to be in movies that I would love to watch on the big screen. Something fun or challenging. And so it’s really about the material, the filmmakers and the actors. For example, 50% of your job as an actor is acting the same day, but the other 50% is being able to talk about it nonstop for a week at a time. But if you’re not passionate about that or if you just got the job done because it’s well paid or whatever … you’ve got to enjoy what you’re talking about a little bit. And so it’s also in the back of your mind. Like, “When I finish this movie, am I going to have fun promoting it?”

we just finished [the Jane Austen adaptation] “Persuasion” in London for Netflix, and it was a project that I was like, “Man, that would be so much fun to be in a period drama.” And the cast was awesome. So it’s one of those things that I could imagine myself going out and promoting. I am very practical in this sense. I take everything into consideration.

Do you have a plan for your career path?

To be honest, not really. Everyone has such a unique trip, don’t they? I mean, look at Robert Pattinson. He’s phenomenal. Obviously [he had] the commercial success of “Twilight” then he completely reinvents himself and begins to make many more auteur films. And now he’s like one of the best actors of the generation.

Everyone has a background, but I definitely find my inspiration in the work of others and in how they are able to change the direction of their careers. And sometimes it starts with the choices. This is what is important to say no and yes to certain projects because if you are aiming for something, you really have to define that pole star.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.