Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Meezaan star Jaffrey Hungama 2 are finally out and have received mixed reviews from audiences across the country. However, to add to the already existing woes, we have a sad update for the creators.

According to Latestly’s latest reports, Hungama 2 has been leaked on torrent sites to download and watch for free and it is the last Hindi movie that has been pirated. Reports suggest that search engine platforms are inundated with keywords like Hungama 2 movie download, Hungama 2 movie download Tamilrockers, etc.

We wish the cast and crew of Hungama 2 the best. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below and for more updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

Also Read: He’s Not A Real ‘Hungama’, A Real ‘Hungama’ Toh Kundra ne kar diya: Fans Brutally Troll Shilpa Shetty for Hungama 2 Post After Raj Kundra Arrest, Check Out Some of the Comments MORE MEANS