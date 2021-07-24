Where are these Bollywood celebrities now and what are they doing?





People from all over India come to Mumbai to make their dream of becoming an actor come true. Only a few are lucky and star in movies with famous Bollywood actors while others try their luck in other areas. Read more UPDATED JUL 24, 2021 12:58 IST 8 photos /

There are a few Bollywood actors who have impressed fans with their first films but have slowly faded from the limelight. From Fardeen Khan to Celina Jaitley, here’s a list of seven forgotten B-Town actors and what they’re up to now. (Instagram) UPDATED JUL 24, 2021 12:58 IST /

Ruslaan Mumtaz: Ruslaan attracted many fans, especially among the female audience with his first film “MP3”. He went on to star in films like ‘Tere Sang’, ‘Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai’ and ‘Dangerous Ishq’ but could not impress audiences as much as he did with his first film. (Instagram / @ ruslaanmumtaz) UPDATED JUL 24, 2021 12:58 IST /

Sneha Ullal: Sneha, who reminded audiences of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, made her Bollywood debut with “Lucky: No Time for Love”. She then appeared in films like “Aryan”, “Click”, “Bezubaan Ishq”, etc. After making several films in Hindi, she entered the Tollywood industry and made her Telugu debut with A Karunakaran’s “Ullasamga Utsahamga”. (Instagram / @ snehaullal) UPDATED JUL 24, 2021 12:58 IST /

Zayed Khan: Zayed made his acting debut with the 2003 film “Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne”. The actor entered production in 2011 with his co-owned production house, Born Free Entertainment, along with Dia Mirza and her husband Sahil Sanga. He is married to Malaika Khan and has two sons, Zidaan Khan and Aariz Khan. (Instagram / @ itszayedkhan) UPDATED JUL 24, 2021 12:58 IST /

Ayesha Takia: Ayesha has received accolades for her role in her first film, “Taarzan: The Wonder Car”. She then appeared in movies like ‘Socha Na Tha’, ‘Home Delivery’, ‘Dor’, ‘No Smoking’, ‘Wanted’, ‘Paathshala’, etc. After she disappeared from the screen, she began to host television shows. She is married to businessman Farhan Azmi and has a son, Mikail Azmi. (Instagram / @ ayeshatakia) UPDATED JUL 24, 2021 12:58 IST /

Celina Jaitley: The fair-eyed beauty was crowned Miss India in 2001. She entered Bollywood with the 2003 thriller “Janasheen”. She married Peter Haag on July 23, 2011 and has four children. (Instagram / @ celinajaitlyofficial) UPDATED JUL 24, 2021 12:58 IST /

Tanushree Dutta: Tanushree was crowned Miss India Universe in 2004. She made her acting debut with “Aashiq Banaya Aapne” alongside Emraan Hashmi. The actor passed away in 2010 after starring in a movie called “Apartment”. She made headlines after joining the #MeToo movement where she accused Bollywood actor Nana Patekar of sexual harassment while filming the 2008 movie “Horn Ok Please”. (Instagram / @ iamtanushreeduttaofficial) UPDATED JUL 24, 2021 12:58 IST /

Fardeen Khan: After disappearing from the public eye, the actor is now considering returning. He was trolled in 2016 for his weight on social networks. He then decided to get back in shape and lost 18 kg in just six months. Fardeen says he moved to London in 2011 but is now in Mumbai. (Instagram / @ aalimhakim, Twitter / @ FardeenFKhan) UPDATED JUL 24, 2021 12:58 IST

