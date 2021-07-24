Police record Shilpa Shetty’s statement; actor says hotshots app erotica content, not porn-India News, Firstpost





Kundras two bank accounts in Union Bank of Africa and Yes Bank are under scanner, as it is alleged that the income from the HotShots app was used by the businessman for online betting

The criminal branch of the Mumbai Police Department on Friday recorded actress Shilpa Shetty’s statement regarding the alleged pornographic business of her husband Raj Kundra. Kundraw was arrested on July 19 for allegedly funding pornographic films through apps and using the proceeds for betting. Sources said CNN-News18 that the actress pleaded not guilty, adding that she was unaware of the app hosting porn movies. She said no pornographic content had been produced and broadcast on the HotShots app and most of its content was only erotic. She was also interviewed about JL Stream, the still-available online streaming portal in India that produces adult content. Police said Kundra intended to sell 119 adult films to one person for $ 1.2 million. Separately, an investigator said police are also keen to investigate the alleged transfer of funds from a South Africa-based sports betting company to Kundra’s bank account. Kundras two bank accounts in Union Bank of Africa and Yes Bank are under scanner, as it is alleged that the income from the HotShots app was being used by the businessman for online betting. Kundra was arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. He and his company’s IT director, Ryan Thorpe, were brought before the magistrate after their pre-trial detention expired on Friday. Seeking to continue custody of the duo, police told the court the investigation revealed that Kundra had created Armsprime Media Pvt Ltd, which through London-based Kenrin Pvt Ltd purchased the Hot app. Shots to upload “objectionable videos” to social networks. Kundra’s phone contained WhatsApp chats regarding Kenrin and his economic transactions. Searches of the accused’s office resulted in the seizure of 51 obscene videos, police said. An employee who manages Hotshots’ accounts told investigators that between August 2019 and November 2020 he made a net profit of £ 4,000-10,000 per month, police said, adding that Kundra’s company Viaan Industries, was involved in the maintenance of the application. Viaan employees told police the app was removed from Google Play in June 2020 and from Apple’s App Store in November because it contained obscene content, according to the referral request. Thorpe reportedly ordered employees to delete all data related to the Hotshots app after a case was recorded in February this year, so IPC sections related to the destruction of evidence were added to the case, said the police. Police also wanted to record statements from women who were allegedly lured and forced to star in pornographic films by the accused, according to the app. Shetty was questioned the same day when a Mumbai court extended the custody of Kundra and Thorpes until July 27. Searches were also carried out at the Shetty and Kundras Juhu residence, from which a laptop computer was seized. Kundra appealed to the Bombay High Court, asking for the lower court’s order to be set aside for him to be in custody. He claimed that the alleged porn videos in question could be described as “lustful” but did not show “explicit sexual acts”. Kundra had previously claimed he sold his business to his brother-in-law in the UK, but estate cell agents discovered that Kundra had lied, according to News18. Through an investigation, it emerged that Kundra was actively involved in the day-to-day decisions regarding the operation of the HotShots app. Police sources say the WhatsApp groups created for the operation of the porn racket hint at Kundras’ involvement. In one of the groups, where he is a director, participants monitored erotic videos, or soft porn, other web portals and apps to make sure they were not stolen from the Kundras Company. Another WhatsApp group was used to discuss the cast, storylines, edits, locations, team members, and the final rollout. With contributions from agencies

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/india/raj-kundra-case-police-record-shilpa-shettys-statement-actor-says-content-on-hotshots-app-erotica-not-porn-9832191.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos