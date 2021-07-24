Hungama 2: Shilpa Shetty’s Sister Shamita Shetty Asks Fans To Watch Movie, Assures Her Of Better Days | Bollywood

Shilpa Shetty found support from her sister Shamita Shetty after her husband Raj Kundra was arrested. Shilpa’s comeback movie Hungama 2 was released on Disney + Hotstar on Friday. Raj was placed in judicial custody until July 27 for his alleged role in a porn racket.

Shamita shared a poster of Hungama 2 and reassured Shilpa in her post that “that too will pass.” “All I congratulate my darling Munki for releasing your movie Hungama after 14 years, I know you put a lot of effort into this one .. the whole team has! thing i know for sure .. uve came out stronger! that too will pass my darling. Best wishes to the whole # hungama2 team, “she wrote.

Earlier on Friday, Shilpa also urged fans to watch her film. “I believe and practice the teachings of yoga: ‘The only place where life exists is the present moment, NOW’. Hungama 2 involves the tireless efforts of a whole team who have worked very hard to make a great movie, and the movie should never suffer! So today I ask you all to watch Hungama 2 with your families to put on a smile on your face and for the sake of everyone attached to the film. Thank you, ”she wrote in her message.

Raj Kundra was arrested Monday evening by Mumbai police for allegedly creating pornographic films and posting them through certain mobile apps. “He seems to be the main conspirator. We have enough evidence on this,” Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale said.

Hungama 2 stars Shilpa in the lead with Paresh Rawal and Meezaan. It also marks the return of filmmaker Priyadarshan to Hindi cinema.