Arya and Sayyeshaa have baby girl, actor Vishal confirms

Arya and Sayyeshaa are fortunate enough to have a baby girl, actor Vishal (R) said.

Arya and Sayyeshaa were lucky enough to have a baby girl on July 23, according to actor Vishal. He also added that mom and baby are doing well. Shortly after Vishal posted the tweet, Arya and Sayyeshaa’s colleagues and fans congratulated the couple on the new arrival. Arya and Sayyeshaa have kept the news of their pregnancy a secret and refrained from sharing it on social media.

ARYA AND SAYYESHAA BECOME PARENTS

Arya and Sayyeshaa tied the knot in a big wedding in March 2019. The couple often share beloved photos from their travels on social media pages. However, they did not share any news regarding Sayyeshaa’s pregnancy. Vishal took to Twitter to share the good news with the world.

Vishal and Arya have been best friends for several years now. The first took to Twitter on the night of July 23 and wrote: “So happy to break this news, great to be an uncle, my brother Jammy & Sayyeshaa is blessed with a #BabyGirl, a rite of uncontrollable emotions now in the middle of the shoot. Would you always better 4 dem, Inshallah, GB from new Born, my Baby Girl @sayyeshaa & @arya_offl for taking on a new responsibility as a dad (sic). “

Here is the post:

So happy to bring this news, great to be an uncle, my brother Jammy and Sayyeshaa are blessed with a #BabyGirl, uncontrollable emotions are happening now in the middle of the shoot I always wish the best 4 dem, Inshallah, GB from new Born, my Baby Girl @sayyeshaa & @arya_offl for taking on a new responsibility as a dad Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) July 23, 2021

ABOUT ARYA AND SAYYESHAA

Arya and Sayyeshaa first joined in onscreen for director Santhosh’s Ghajinikanth. The two actors fell in love with each other during the filming and decided to get married. On Valentine’s Day in 2019, Arya and Sayyeshaa formalized their relationship and announced their marriage.

Before marriage, many jobless trolls ridiculed the 17-year age gap between the two. However, Arya and Sayyeshaa continued to set couple goals for their fans with their limp Instagram posts.

On the job front, Arya was last seen in Sarpatta Parambarai while Sayyeshaa was last seen in director Shakti Soundar Rajan’s Teddy.

SEE ALSO | Arya and Sayyeshaa celebrate wedding inside photos and videos: Shivaay actress sets dance floor on fire