Bollywood celebrities cheer on Indian athletes; express pride and joy





The Tokyo 2020 Olympics officially started on July 23 and Indians all agree to support their country through this competition. As the Indian contingent made its way through the opening ceremony in the Japanese capital on Friday, many Indians took to social media to show their support. Not only sports fans and devotees but Bollywood celebrities have also used social media to show their support. With the exception of Mary Kom and Manpreet Singh, who are the flag bearers of the contingent, the archers, shooters, boxers and the hockey team did not attend the opening ceremony. Due to concerns over the pandemic, only 50 people attended the ceremony. Bollywood shows support for India at Tokyo 2020 World icon Priyanka Chopra got emotional watching Indian boxer Mary Kom lead the way with Indian men’s hockey team captain Manpreet Singh during the “Parade of Nations” opening ceremony at the National Stadium of Japan. The actor took to his Instagram story to express his support and even shared a video of Mary Kom in the lead. Chopra shared her videos with a simple caption “It made me so emotional #Proud.” Looked – Priyanka also expressed her support for the country through her Twitter account. She even tagged a few athletes who would compete in upcoming competitions, exclaiming how she would cheer them on. Looked – Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to social media to express her support for the Indian contingent. The actor shared a video compilation of Indian teams crossing the airport as well as several photos of the teams. Kareena shared the post saying: To the largest Indian contingent ever, I wish you all the best of luck! “ Abhishek Bachchan also took advantage of his Instagram account to encourage the Indian contingent. The actor shared an image featuring all of the athletes from the Indian contingent, who made it to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. He shared the post, saying: Wishing all the athletes the best for the #TokyoOlympics, India sends its largest contingent yet, cheering on all of you. Have a Safe and Successful Olympics #JaiHind # Cheer4India ”alongside a group photo of Indian athletes posing for the goal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Kunal Kemmu also took to Twitter to express his support for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The actor shared an edited image featuring India’s top athletes and wished them luck. Looked – Aditi Rao Hydari also sent greetings to the Indian contingent as she tweeted to encourage them. Looked – A total of 127 athletes from 18 Indian sports disciplines participate in the Olympic Games. This is the largest contingent India has ever sent to the Olympics. India will participate in 69 events in 18 sports disciplines, which is also the highest on record. IMAGE – ABHISHEK BACHCHAN INSTAGRAM Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.

