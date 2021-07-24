10 more anime starring Joe’s voice actor Yoshimasa Hosoya

Yoshimasa Hosoya’s illustrious dubbing career spans more than 15 years. He starred in many of the most popular animated series during this period, playing both supporting and main protagonist roles.

In one of his most recent roles as a voice actor, Yoshimasa returns as mysterious boxer Joe inMegalobox 2: Nomad.Yoshimasa’s gritty performance as a grizzled fighter is one of his best yet, but some of his most popular and compelling characters from the anime are worth watching.

ten Naruto Shippuden –Kigiri / Hamura Otsutsuki

One of Yoshimasa’s first roles featured him as Kigiri, a shinobi from Otogakure and a member of Team Guren inNaruto Shippuden.As a member of the team, Kigiri uses smokescreens and his multiple smoke clone technique to attack members of the Sealing Team before he is finally killed by the Unleashed Tri-Tails.

Almost 7 years later, Yoshimasa returned to the franchises Hamura Otsutsuki, the son of Kaguya Otsutsuki and the fraternal twin of Hagoromo Otsutsuki. His performance may be short lived, but it is certainly memorable, as he brings to life a character who plays an important role in the mythology of the shinobi world.

9 Kuroko’s Basketball – Junpei Hyuga

Considered one of the best sports anime of recent years,Kuroko’s basketballtells the story of Tetsuya Kuroko as he and the rest of the Seirin High basketball team face off against some of Japan’s best basketball players, the Generation of Miracles. In the anime, Yoshimasa voices Junpei Hyuga, the captain of Seirin’s team.

Junpei can be rude at times, but he’s also a clutch player. With his Barrier Jumper skill, he helps the team secure their T Academy victory in the Winer Cup opener. Yoshimasa perfectly captures Junpei’s intensity as a captain while also highlighting his passion for basketball which makes him one of the best characters in the world.Kuroko’s basketball.

8 Akame Ga Kill – Wave

In the cult classicAkame ga Kill,Yoshimasa voices Wave, one of the members of the Jaegers who serve under General Esdeath. The Imperial Arms Bearer known as the Grand Chariot, Wave is an honest and naïve soldier who grapples with his dueling responsibilities as Jaeger and his desire to protect the citizens of the Empire.

Despite his role as Jaeger, Wave does not blindly follow Esdeath’s orders and even helps Tatsumi bring down Emperor Shikoutazer’s Imperial weapons and save the capital from destruction. With his performance, Yoshimasa captures the humor and heartfelt nature of Wave, which makes him all the more likable.

7 Attack on Titan – Reiner Braun

One of Yoshimasa’s best-known roles features him as Reiner Braun, the carrier of the Armored Titan inThe attack of the Titans. Reiner is a fan favorite character, as he is a complex individual whose shifting allegiances and acts of violence cause him intense emotional distress.

At the start of the series, Reiner is a trusted and passionate member of the Boy Scouts, and through Yoshimasa’s voice he exudes strength and confidence. Later, once he has betrayed his former comrades and returned to Marley, Reiner experiences a deep inner turmoil as he struggles to justify his actions and seize his role as a warrior. Yoshimasa’s performance makes Reiner’s emotions completely real and horrifying, further enhancing her character’s credibility.

6 Haikyuu !! –Azumane Asahi

Since the release ofHaikyuu !!,volleyball has never been so cool and it’s easy to see why. With fast-paced action and memorable characters,Haikyuu !!follows members of the Karasuno High School men’s volleyball team as they attempt to become Japan’s best team.

Yoshimasa is the voice of third year ace and winged striker Azumane Asahi, also known as Revived Ace. Despite his massive ace status of Karasuno, Azumane is rather calm and struggles with feelings of insecurity. Thanks to his performance, Yoshimasa makes Asahi one of the best characters inHaikyuu !!who slowly grows in his power and position.

5 One Punch Man – Iaian

Few anime have had such a significant cultural impact in recent memory asA punchpossesses.The first season in particular is praised for its animation, humor, and characters, as the story follows the hero Saitama as he uses his crushing power to defeat a multitude of colorful villains.

In the anime, Yoshimasa voices Iaian, a Class A member of the Hero Association and a disciple of the professional hero, Atomic Samurai. Iaian is hot-tempered and stubborn, and Yoshimasu’s performance shows his passion. While he may not be a central character in the anime, his brief battle with Melzargard was memorable.

4 My Hero Academia – Tokoyami Fumikage

The story ofMy hero university follows Izuku Midoriya, also known as Deku, a young boy who inherits the Quirk One For All from the world’s greatest hero, All Might. Along with his classmates in Class 1-A from UA High School, Deku must battle a legion of supervillains, including the dreaded All For One and his terrifying apprentice, Tomura Shigaraki.

Yoshimasa is the voice of Fumikage TokoymaiinMy hero university, a classmate of Deku who also calls himself Jet-Black Hero: Tsukuyomi. Fumikage is quite reserved and serious, which suits his Dark Shadow Quirk which allows him to control his own shadow. In the anime, Yoshimasa brings out the dark nature of Fumikage while also emphasizing his noble and valiant qualities.

3 Dorohedoro –Shin

Netflix’s underrated animeDorohedorotells the story of Caiman, a reptile-headed amnesiac, as he tries to find the person who stole his head. Over the course of the story, Caiman and his friends make enemies with crime boss En as they make their way through the bloody hole, a squalid ghetto, and the wizarding kingdom.

InDorohedoro,Yoshimasa gives voice to Shin, one of En’s best cleaners. Despite his easy-going personality, Shin is a ruthless killer and cares little outside of his job and his partner Noi. Yoshimasa’s voice is perfect for the laid-back hitman and adds to the wacky atmosphere of the show.

2 Mob Psycho 100 –Tenga Onigawara / Yusuke Sakurai

In the seriesMob Psycho 1oo,Yoshimasa voices Tenga Onigawara, a classmate of the protagonist named Mob, and an unofficial member of the Body Improvement Club. At the start of the series, Tenga is your typical juvenile delinquent, but after being beaten up by Teruki Hanazawa and witnessing the psychic fight between Teruki and Mob, he sets out to find his own path.

In addition to voicing Tenga, Yoshimasa also provides the voice of Yusuke Sakurai, one of the members of the evil esper organization known as The Claw. Yusuke and Tenga both start out as villains but become heroes through their association with Mob. Yoshimasa makes Tenga and Yusukefeel human, creating endearing characters that are a bit rough around the edges.

1 Grimgar Of Fantasy And Ash – Haruhiro

Yoshimasa rarely voices the role of the main characters in an anime, but that’s exactly what he does in the dark fantasy series.Grimgar from Fantasy and Ash. He gives voice to Haruhiro, a young boy who wakes up one day and finds he has been transported to a fantasy world. With several of his comrades arriving, he joins a group of adventurers but quickly discovers that hunting monsters is no easy task.

Haruhiro is slightly awkward, but very thoughtful, and although he starts out rather shy, he becomes more confident after becoming the leader of the group. Yoshimasa expertly expresses Haruhiro’s feelings as he struggles with the loss of his party members and his feeling of inadequacy. Overall, his performance combined with the show’s excellent writing makes Haruhiro one of the most realistic and relevant fantasy protagonists in recent memory.

