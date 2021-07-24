Brown leaves on solid ground | Information, Sports activities, Jobs

FAIRMONT Joe Brown is leaving the Fairmont Space College District after spending the past 11 years as Superintendent.

Brown first arrived at Fairmont in 2010. Originally from Iowa, he held numerous jobs before becoming a faculty principal. His careers include a rock n roll drummer, a machinist in a manufacturing plant, a high school authorities coach, a two-term Iowa State Senator, a contract painter, as well as advertising, du marketing and gross sales for UNISYS, which introduced it to Minnesota.

After we moved to Minnesota in 1993, we moved to Mankato. There was an article in the Mankato Free Press, because of how the legislature changed retirement methods here in Minnesota, they predicted that in two years there could be thousands of jobs in the teaching and tons of administrative jobs, Brown defined.

Brown went back to high school and bought his principal’s license. He worked 10 years serving 4 different faculty districts: Barnum, LeSueur-Henderson, Chicago Worldwide Constitution College and Austin Excessive College.

Then I went to transform myself into a superintendent. I served at Grand Meadow for 5 years, after which I came here in 2010, Brown mentioned.

A long-time board member Julie Laue was on the board of directors that employed Brown.

When he interviewed he was excited and he had good expertise. He already had plans for Fairmont and we can really think he can be a great game, Laue mentioned.

Laue said Brown’s outgoing character and ability to bond with individuals has proven to be helpful for the district.

Hell is actually missing in the neighborhood, Laue mentioned.

In his first year in the Fairmont neighborhood, Brown cut $ 1.4 million and 40 jobs.

It was laborious, yet we would have liked to repair the funds, Brown mentioned.

When Brown bought here there were five school buildings, Lincoln, Budd, 5 Lakes Elementary, Fairmont High College and the district office was in the SMEC building. With the help and help of the board, there are actually two, which Brown says is economically good for the environment.

Brown was also instrumental in the resumption of district vocational training programs.

Since I have been here we have applied 5 totally different academies. The main thing we did was welding. We now have 20 welding booths. Next, the Academy of Agriculture, which was funded by native donations. It is not only the classroom, but the greenhouse, the 40 apple trees and the surface gardens, Brown mentioned.

Subsequently, they introduced within the automotive academy, the academy of culinary arts and now they are committed to developing the academy of developmental trades.

The sixth will happen after I leave, but when the brand new building is built, implement the HVAC academy well, Brown mentioned.

In February, a bond of $ 6.7 million for an expanded business building was handed over with the approval of 67% of voters.

Bob Bonin is a CTE trainer for Fairmont Excessive College. He mentioned that the good thing about Brown as an administrator is that he’s always looking for what’s best for researchers.

I believe he had the imagination and foresight we needed to research where the employment trends are. In your full state everyone seems to be talking about the fact that we don’t have enough expert employees and Joe had the foresight to see that we would like to train kids in the trades again, Bonin mentioned.

Bonin explained that the college had given a few classes before Brown came to the district, but when Brown got here it allowed them to buy new tools to organize the kids for the longer term, rather than the previous one. .

The expansion happened here under Joe and now every college in Minnesota is saying Hey, what’s going on at Fairmont? Why are they now main? but that’s because we had the imagination and foresight of if we build it good problems are going to happen, Bonin mentioned.

Brown mentioned what he’s most pleased with is that Fairmont is the only full high school in the county.

There are 24 teacher lessons taught here, 23 sports groups here, 5 professional academies and an exquisite division of group, choir, orchestra, speech and theater.

Brown attributes the above to the strength of the neighborhood.

We actually have good board members who have been very constructive and progressive. We have secure registration and we have continued to develop our packages, Brown mentioned.

Brown was due to retire at the end of the 2021-22 school year, once his current contract ends. Nonetheless, he resigned a year earlier to take on an acting superintendent position in another Iowa district.

The district is in my old Senate seat. I represented the kingdom. It was 38 years ago and the neighborhood has changed lots. It’s explosive when it comes to progress, Brown mentioned.

Brown also said he’s convinced that wherever you are in life you really want to feel wanted.

I don’t feel really wanted here anymore. I did what I could to help this district grow and develop. The areas in which we must develop are to extend academic success, Brown mentioned.

Brown mentioned that he sees his strengths as public relations, political expertise, the ability to work with funds and skills to recruit new academics, and that his weakest areas are curriculum. and teaching.

What’s interesting about Andy is that he has all the expertise that I have, as well as a tremendous background in education and instruction, Brown mentioned Fairmont’s new superintendent, Andy Traetow. I knew this could be a simple transition as we had someone on staff who is clearly competent and authorized to take over and lead the district on a stronger path.

Brown said leaving Fairmont was bittersweet. He said that the sports activities staff are missed in hell because they have been a relentless spectator at many alternative sports occasions and other extracurricular activities.

I have plenty of Cardinal equipment, he said with a small laugh.

Fairmont has been so good to me. Of all the districts I have worked in, this is the best school board I have worked with. This city has a lot to offer. What I hope for Fairmont is that we can get more people to work together in a constructive and progressive way to continue to strengthen the group, Brown mentioned.