“Old”, M. Night Shyamalan and Hollywood Horror for Aging Women

Want to see something really scary? According to Hollywood, she is an aging woman. This is one of the unspoken themes of M. Night Shyamalan’s new summer thriller, whose commercials feature a pair of female legs relaxing by the sea. One leg is young and shapely; the other withered and skeletal. The title succinctly names the unfolding horror: Old.

We get the picture.

An aging woman, especially attractive, is still seen as strange and unnatural. This source of horror should have passed its expiration date, but continues to haunt Hollywood as it reflects our society’s misogyny and fear of mature female power.

In the movie Shyamalans, visitors to a tropical resort are invited to enjoy a secluded beach, where something mysterious is making people age quickly: every half hour they age a year. The alteration (spoilers to follow) first becomes apparent in children, but soon adults start to feel and look older as well. Men acquire wrinkles and gray hair, but their essence is not really changed. They just look like mature and even more genteel versions of themselves.

But for females, accelerated aging is denaturing. They go through terrifying physical changes, ranging from a melon-sized tumor to high-speed pregnancy to a fatal heart attack. The worst is saved for Chrystal (Abbey Lee), the young mother looking like a swimsuit model.

For females, accelerated aging is denaturing. They are subjected to terrifying physical changes.

We first meet Chrystal imperiously ordering a healthy drink, obviously obsessed with keeping her scantily clad body in top shape. When she ignores her husband on the beach to take selfies, the message is clear: things are not going well for her.

Chrystal is vanity, your name is a female character, and whatever happens it won’t be pretty. How do we know? Because movies have long been the place where male filmmakers can enjoy the fantasy of torturing hot girls who rejected them in high school. (For more on the depth to which Hollywood remains masculine, even in the wake of #MeToo, see It changes everything, a recent documentary that actor Geena Davis produced.)

Gorgeous blondes don’t do well in Old. The first to appear undresses to swim and takes off her hair impertinently. Her next scene shows her like a water-soaked corpse.

Chrystals’ fate is more prolonged and gruesome. Its painful disappearance is the piece of visual resistance of the film. The disgusting transformation of her body echoes a pivotal moment in H. Rider Haggards’ famous Victorian adventure novel, She. Filmed several times, most famous with Ursula Andress in 1965, the story is about a beautiful 2,000-year-old queen who retains not only her appearance, but a power over men so powerful that she is nicknamed She-Who-Must-Be-Obeyed. That’s a big no-no. His punishment is insta-aging in a pillar of fire, shriveling into a pathetic ape-like creature.

For Shyamalans Chrystal, suffering from the death of her daughter and stepmother, as well as her husband’s psychotic depression, is not enough retribution for the sin of trying to appease the male gaze. It has to be broken in this case, literally. The pride of her beauty is devastated.

Tellingly, Shyamalan makes many aroused references to racism in his film, but the misogyny goes unnoticed. It flows as naturally as the tide.

The filmmaker draws on a whole cinematic tradition known as hagsploitation, which centers on attractive female characters who refuse to accept aging.

The filmmaker draws on a whole cinematographic tradition known as hagsploitation which focuses on attractive female characters who refuse to accept aging and seek to stay in the limelight. Some classic examples include Sunset Boulevard (1950), What Happened to Baby Jane? (1962) and Death becomes her (1992). In the blunt logic of Hollywood, women are given a brief period of desirability and then encouraged to disappear, a tradition satirized in Amy Schumers’ skit. Last day F ** kable, starring Tina Fey, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Patricia Arquette as midlife actors celebrating their release from the patriarchal demands of beauty.

It is a standard idea that age bestows power and additional dignity on men. The big screen may be hospitable to the Silver Fox, but the mature women who refuse to disappear are monsters: evil witches, demonic nuns, horrible bosses and grannies gone mad, all determined to suck the vitality of the young. and generally wreak havoc.

Hollywood’s accelerated aging trope highlights not only the transience of socially prescribed heat, but the welcome that awaits women on the other side. Fans of The Shining (1980) will remember the terror Jack Nicholson experienced at the Overlook Hotel when the young beauty he stroked turns into a decrepit old woman.

Rapid aging is also the ultimate means of torture for female characters deemed unacceptable. In Bad Girls from Valley High (2005), a trio of beautiful high school girls mean the girls receive justice in the form of rapid aging that causes them to sag, fart and pee. The original title of the film, A Fate Totally Worse Than Death, says it all.

In Hollywood, as in life, society traps women in a Catch-22 where they are expected to remain not only supernaturally young and attractive, but punished for trying to meet those expectations. At 81, actor Kim Novak discovered it when she dared to appear at the 2014 Oscars with a surgically altered face much different from the flawless fantasy in films like Alfred Hitchcocks Vertigo.

The maddening irony of outrage over his inability to age gracefully is that early in his career male film moguls forced Novak to radically alter his appearance to fit the mold of the cool blonde by Excellency. As an older woman, she was vilified for following this logic to the end.

Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn were just 43 and 47, respectively, when they played aging beauties gone mad in Death Becomes Her.

Horror movies are meant to evoke what is threatening while keeping it at a safe distance. But for women, the horror of aging hits particularly close to home. In the age of social media, there are hardly any women over the age of 30 who haven’t experienced the creeping fear of seeing an image of her face that doesn’t look quite right, which means that ‘she appears to be around 27 years old.

As women approach menopause, a time when the experience, wisdom, and absence of pregnancy should rightfully propel them to their most productive stage in life, they begin to panic at the thought of being deleted. Gloria Swanson was just 50 when she played witch Norma Desmond on Sunset Boulevard, and Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn were just 43 and 47 respectively when they played aging beauties gone crazy in Death Becomes Her . Under the inverted rules of patriarchy, women must be wiped out from the start because older women pose a threat: they are unruly and ready to operate beyond the limits of male power.

It’s a losing game not only for women, but for society, which is in desperate need of their mature powers. This point was made in a rare film to positively portray older women: Mad Max: Fury Road (2015). Women are the saviors of civilization in this film by George Miller, who not only with Charlize Theron as the fearless hero Imperator Furiosa but featured a group of fierce elderly female motorcyclists who keep the seeds that could make a post-apocalyptic world green again.

Hopefully it won’t take a real dystopian future to bring this point home.

For now, it seems, moviegoers will continue to flock to watch women punished for their aging, transformed from titillating to terrifying. And here’s a twist for you: They’ll actually replicate the horror from the movie, because study shows that watching horror movies can actually accelerate facial aging. Take the popcorn and enjoy!