11 Bollywood Thrillers From The 90s That Were Pure Gold





Ever since the OTT has made its way into our lives, mostly during lockdown, we’ve been applauding authentic content that we never got to see on the big screen. Whether it’s Criminal Justice, Paatal Lok, Family Man, or Sacred Games, the creators go out of their way to impress smart fans. Movie theaters may have lost their essence now, but Bollywood has produced some of its coolest ’90s work, especially in the thriller genre. Here’s a look at 11 such films that may still keep you on the sidelines. 1. Baazigar

screenshot A 1993 action thriller that Shah Rukh Khan nailed to a whole new level. After all, that was his decisive role, that too as an anti-hero. He’s no ordinary villain, but a cold-blooded killer who charms people and then kills them, including his own girlfriend Shilpa Shetty. Faith has been shaken. 2. Kaun

screenshot OH MY GOD! The times we terribly miss the deadly combination of Ram Gopal Varma and Urmila Matondkar. The underrated nail-biting thriller shows a woman, alone in her house, scared of a serial killer on the loose. Manoj Bajpayee behaves brilliantly concerned with the single lady. 3. Taste

screenshot Songs, plot, casting! Everything is perfect for the T. This musical thriller is also considered Kajol’s best film to date. 4. Ajnabe

screenshot Akshay Kumar as a villain. Now who would have imagined that? Raj and Priya played by Bobby Deol and Kareena get married and settle in Switzerland. They meet another Indian couple starring Bipasha and Akshay who suggest a wife swap leading to a senseless murder mystery. 5. Darr

screenshot Rahul is obsessed with Kiran and constantly stalks her. However, Rahul goes mad when she becomes engaged to Sunil, a naval officer, and he decides to forcefully claim Kiran for himself. 6. Mohra

screenshot Journalist Roma and her boss Jindal free Vishal played by Suniel Shetty from prison after helping the blind man. But soon after realizing he was being used for a bigger scam. 7. Goumrah

screenshot Rahul Roy who is a charmer in most films at the time shocks you by his presence. He is the one who engages in the most heinous crime, that of transferring drugs from one country to another, and not by himself. The film shows how he befriends Sridevi and many other girls like her, promises to make them rich and famous, but has the hidden goal of unknowingly getting them into dealing drugs. 8. Khiladi

screenshot We do not call Akshay Khiladi Kumar for no reason. He proved himself in his first and very first film in the Khiladi series. What starts out as a college romance flick quickly turns into a dreaded thriller where everything that catches your eye is vastly different from the real thing. 9. 100 days

screenshot A missing corpse, a magazine with a horse on the cover, a videotape and a skeleton … This one will force you to feel your heartbeat and your adrenaline soar. It begins when a woman with extrasensory perception sees flashes of her sister’s murder, triggering a series of mysterious events in order to find the killer. 10. Sangharsh

screenshot The film revolves around sudden kidnappings and senseless murders that left cops and families in awe. The journey of Preity Zinta, who plays the role of the best cop, trying to solve the case with the prisoner, Akshay Kumar, is gripping and intense. 11. Agni Sakshi

screenshot Nana Patekar and Manisha Koirala were widely regarded for their performances with Patekar winning the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1997.

