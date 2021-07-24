Celebrity-run Wahlburgers debuts at Southern California casino in Morongo – Daily News

On Friday, billboards along Highway 10, which typically feature big pop stars headlining casinos, were covered in burgers.

That’s because Wahlburgers, a celebrity restaurant of three Wahlberg brothers, Mark, Donnie and Paul, was making its inland debut at the Morongo Casino, Resort & Spa in Cabazon.

The restaurant offers what Paul Wahlberg calls home cooking and aims to reflect the tastes and values ​​of his hometown of Boston, where he still lives. The channel was made famous by the reality TV series “Wahlburgers”, which aired from 2014 to 2019 on A&E.

It is the third Wahlburgers restaurant in Southern California, after USC Village and West Hollywood. And there’s a restaurant and kiosk in the shops of the Grand Bazaar across from the Bellagio on the Las Vegas Strip.

Our Burger is the signature burger of Wahlburgers, a new restaurant at Morongo Casino, Resort and Spa. (Photo by Watchara Phomicinda, The Press-Enterprise / SCNG)

Paul Wahlberg, chef and co-founder of the Wahlburgers restaurant chain, prepares a burger during the opening of the Wahlburgers restaurant at the Morongo Casino, Resort and Spa in Cabazon on Friday, July 23, 2021. (Photo by Watchara Phomicinda, The Press- Company / SCNG)

Paul Wahlberg, chef and co-founder of the Wahlburgers restaurant chain, stands in front of the Wahlburgers restaurant during the opening of the Morongo Casino, Resort and Spa in Cabazon on Friday, July 23, 2021. (Photo by Watchara Phomicinda, The Press- Enterprise / SCNG)

Paul Wahlberg, chef and co-founder of the Wahlburgers restaurant chain, serves a burger during the opening of the Wahlburgers restaurant at the Morongo Casino, Resort and Spa in Cabazon on Friday, July 23, 2021. (Photo by Watchara Phomicinda, The Press- Company / SCNG)

Paul Wahlberg, a professional chef, visited restaurants in Las Vegas before arriving in Morongo on Wednesday to prepare for the Wahlburgers’ inauguration on Friday.

Morongo’s Wahlburgers, a franchise, is west of the main entrance into the space which was created by a major extension launched in 2019. It was once a parking lot and later became the Sideline Bar & Grill, which open in June 2020.

It has a long bar with slot machines surrounded by tables and a catwalk for DJs and live music. The walls are decorated with large-screen televisions and posters for Mark Wahlberg’s films and Donnie Wahlberg’s long-running detective series “Blue Bloods”. Prior to acting, both were in the music business, Mark as a rapper Marky Mark and Donnie as a member of the 1990s boy group. New Kids On The Block.

Paul Wahlberg, 57, is older than Mark and Donnie. They have six other siblings and were raised in a working class environment.

He got his start in the restaurant business at age 17, working first for a catering company and later at a restaurant called Trolleys near Boston Garden.

Paul was at the center of the “Wahlburgers” reality series, which portrayed him as trying to maintain his own view of restaurants while dealing with comments from Mark, Donnie and their volunteer mother Alma, who died in April.

The fascination with the series brings many customers to the “Wahlbergers,” Paul Wahlberg said in an interview ahead of an 11 am opening ceremony on Friday, July 23.

“That’s a lot of questions for Donnie and Mark. Will Mark be here? Will Donnie be here? How is your mother? We get a lot of them.

He said that Alma Wahlberg would be sorely missed.

“She had such an impact on all of us. It’s great to be in business with my family. I learn so much from them every day.

He is proud of the Wahlburgers menu and described his strength as pleasant customers.

The menu offers seven burgers priced at $ 9.95 to $ 15.95, with Our Burger, his favorite, being the most popular. It features “Wahl sauce” as well as “government cheese”, processed cheese for welfare recipients.

“The government cheese is there to remind us of where we came from,” said Paul Wahlberg. “We have very humble beginnings.

“It’s a great American cheese, and it melts perfectly on the burger,” he added. “This is delicious.”

He also prides himself on “crispy super tasty fries” fries and chicken sandwiches, both pan-fried and crispy.

He said he liked going to Wahlburgers restaurants.

“It’s always good to register. And people really love the experience of seeing us. I’ll go in, I’ll take the tables, I’ll do whatever needs to be done.

Paul Wahlburgers’ visit to Morongo was short. He left after the opening.

” Always moving. There’s always stuff going on. I’ll be back here soon enough.

Wahlburgers

Cabazon: Morongo Casino, Resort & Spa, 49500 Seminole Drive. 4:00 p.m. to midnight Monday to Thursday; 11 am-2am Friday and Saturday; and from 11 a.m. to midnight on Sunday. morongocasinoresort.com

USC Village: 835 W. Jefferson, Unit 1710, Los Angeles. 11 am-9pm every day.

West Hollywood: 8615, boulevard Sunset 11 am-10pm Sunday to Thursday; 11 am-11pm Friday and Saturday.

Information: wahlburgers.com