Kareena Kapoor Reveals Taimurs Healthy Saturday Breakfast: My Tims Plate Is Always Full | Bollywood





Kareena Kapoor gave fans a taste of her eldest son, Taimur Ali Khan’s healthy breakfast, which consisted of an assortment of fresh fruit. She took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of a plate filled with chunks of banana, papaya and melon. My Tims plate is always full, Kareena Kapoor wrote, adding a heart emoji. Previously, she also gave insight into Taimurs healthy eating habits. Earlier this month, she shared a photo of a pasta dish accompanied by many nutritious vegetables, including peppers, beans and cherry tomatoes. Tim likes to keep it GREEN, she had said. Kareena Kapoor shared a preview of Taimur Ali Khan’s healthy breakfast. During an appearance on the celebrity cooking show Star Vs Food, Kareena said her husband Saif Ali Khan and Taimur love to show off their cooking skills. Last year they enjoyed becoming home bakers. Taimur and Saif adore him; they love to be in the kitchen and I’m kind of in charge of the music. They love to listen to good jazz music, she says. In February, Saif and Kareena welcomed their second child, a son named Jeh. She will detail her maternity journey in her book, Kareena Kapoor Khans Pregnancy Bible, which marks her debut as an author. The book will guide expectant mothers and help them prepare for the months to come. It will be released next month. Read also | Hungama 2 movie review: Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan, Paresh Rawals movie is hopelessly dated Recently, Kareena showed off the cover of Kareena Kapoor Khans Pregnancy Bible and wrote in an Instagram post, It’s been quite a journey both for my pregnancies and for writing my Pregnancy Bible. There were good days and bad days; some days i was impatient to go to work and others i had trouble getting out of bed. This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally during my two pregnancies. Kareena will then be seen on the big screen in Advait Chandans Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. She also signed Karan Johars Takht but the film was delayed.

