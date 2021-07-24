Bollywood and TV are both challenges and have their own charm, says Pankaj Berry





Pankaj Berry, an actor we’ve seen in Bollywood as well as on Indian TV, has a huge job with nearly three decades of experience in the theater industry. The actor has opened up about his struggles and highlights of his journey so far Recently seen on Mere Sai Shraddha Aur Saburi, Berry will soon be appearing on Kaatelal and Sons as Balraj Solanki. Since the backdrop is Haryana, my homeland, playing a Haryanvi character is not difficult for me. But here, what’s more interesting about the role is that it has several layers. I can’t reveal much about this and can only share that he is not an ordinary Haryanvi type speaking in a local dialect. Berry has worked in both Bollywood and Indian TV and finds both mediums interesting. Bollywood and television are both stimulating and have their own charm. As an actor, I don’t find much difference between the two. Except that the television has to run for long hours to meet the demands of a daily soap opera. And the shows go on for years. So, it’s quite difficult for the actors when a movie ends in a particular time frame. But as an actor, you have to deliver in both mediums. Although he has worked for almost 32 years in the industry, Berry believes he still has a long way to go. I am a workaholic and I want to work until the last breath of my life. With age, I want to take on roles, which are much more difficult. He started his television journey with Gul Gulshan Gulfam in 1987 and started working with people like Shyam Benegal and Ved Rahi. I have been a director and have been fortunate enough to work with some of the best directors in the industry. With Benegal, I made Discovery of India and I played 12 characters there. Few of them were well enough appreciated and I had time to work with him.



