Actor Dhananjaya announces Badava Rascal release date





Directed by novice filmmaker Shankar Guru, Badava Rascal stars actor Amrutha Iyengar and Dhananjaya.

Sandalwood actor Dhananjaya announced on July 22 that his upcoming film Naughty badava will be released on September 24. The actor confirmed that the film will be released on the big screen and also noted that Naughty badava is based on the life of gangsters. Sharing the news with fans, along with a poster for the movie, Dhananjaya wrote: Here I come as #badavarascal, with middle-class gangsters, in theaters from September 24, 2021. Thanks to @aanandaaudioand @ARK_ Studios to give us a hand. @dr_bhushana @vasukivaibhav @ amrutha_iyengar. Directed by novice filmmaker Shankar Guru, Naughty badava stars actor Amrutha Iyengar opposite Dhananjaya, who will star as a gangster. Presented as an action artist, Naughty badava is funded by Dhananjaya under its house banner Daali Pictures. The film marks Daali Pictures’ first production venture. KRG Studios will take care of the distribution of the films. The audio rights to the film were recently acquired by Aanand Audio. In a social media post, the music label expressed that it was thrilled to team up with the team. Naughty badava. Here I am like #badavarascal , with middle-class gangsters, in theaters from September 24, 2021. Thanks to @aanandaaudio and @KRG_Studios to give us a hand. @dr_bhushana @vasukivaibhav

@amrutha_iyengar pic.twitter.com/PMWg0KLh6B Dhananjaya (@Dhananjayaka) July 22, 2021 We are extremely happy to have acquired the audio rights for the upcoming musical blockbuster #Daali @Dhananjayaka @amrutha_iyengar‘s #BadavaRascal Stay tuned #AnandAudio for all updates

https://t.co/0Z6piptMgM @ Karthik1423 @KRG_Studios @KRG_Connects @dr_bhushana @PoornaMysore pic.twitter.com/AYmkQ7L4CS aanandaaudio (@aanandaaudio) July 22, 2021 The project started in October 2019 but filming had to be interrupted due to the pandemic. Vasuki Vaibhav would be on board as a composer, while Preetha Jayaram was reportedly hired as Director of Photography (DOP). Meanwhile, actor Dhananjay was last seen in a pivotal role in Yuvarathnaa, which starred actor Puneeth Rajkumar in the lead role. He will be considered the protagonist of the highly anticipated film Kannada Salaga, which marks Duniya Vijays’ directorial debut. The film also stars actors Sanjana Anand, Duniya Vijay and Nagabhushan in prominent roles. Salaga to the music of Charan Raj.

