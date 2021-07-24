Southern Diva Samantha Rashmika Nayanthara Here’s Why Bollywood Makers Choose Them Over Katrina and Deepika





Samantha Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna, Nayanthara are the main actresses of the South. Interestingly, even Bollywood has its own lineup of top-notch beauties like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, and many others who have a huge fan base who guarantee their films attract a lot of moolah at the box office. Apart from that, there are veteran child stars like Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha who are extremely talented as well as younger star children like Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor who are trying to gain a foothold. in the city of garlands. So despite the availability of so many options as great ladies, why do Bollywood producers choose famous Southern actresses? Not only Rashmika, Nayanthara or Samantha, but even divas like Pooja Hegde and Rakul Preet Singh are doing very well in Bollywood today. The only reason is that all of these actresses are very professional and can deliver the best. Since they have enjoyed high profile success and have worked in big budget movies before, actresses like Rashoo, Nayan and Sam have a good understanding of what and how to deliver and present themselves in such big movies. Another important factor is that while Southern audiences know them very well, for Bollywood audiences all of these actresses are new faces. While Katrina has worked with all of the Khans and major heroes of City B including Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar, Deepika has also been paired with SRK, Ranbir, and Akshay on several occasions. Coming to the Young Squad, with the exception of a few names, none of them turned out to be mature enough to direct a big budget movie or an OTT release. Additionally, today Katrina and Deepika charge between Rs 8-10 crore, while producers can bring in Rashmika Mandanna, Nayanthara, and Samantha Akkineni for considerably less pay. These are the few reasons why Nayanthara is now considered the main lady of SRK along with Atlee, Rashmika is a part of two Bollywood films and Samantha was offered the crucial role of intense Raji in The Family Man 2.





