Netizens Respond To Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Meezan Jafri And Pranitha Subhash With Memes And More
Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Meezan Jafri and star of Pranitha Subhash Hungama 2 released yesterday on the OTT platform, Disney + Hotstar. And since it’s a weekend, a lot of people watched the movie. They took their aliases to Twitter and shared their thoughts on the witty 2003 comedy remake of the same name. While some didn’t like it and found it boring, some asked people not to judge. the movie based on reviews because they found it entertaining. Some people did not like the writing while others expressed disappointment that they liked director Priyadarshan’s previous films.
Praising the movie, one Twitter user wrote, “Don’t listen to the critics. Entertaining movie: 3/5. The movie is a bit too long and slow here and there. But other than that, the scenes from argument were really funny. The climax was disappointing and the songs were bad. But the performances were great. Priyan is back Fire # Hungama2. ” Another user said: “Watched Hungama2 ..! Amazing turn and direction !! Gazab ki acting by @MeezaanJ, @ ranaashutosh10 sirji! And as always hilarious by @SirPareshRawal, @rajpalofficial legends !! #goodstory #neverboring # Hungama2. ” Another user said: “Finish watching # Hungama2 Finally a better comedy movie comes from Bollywood after #Lootcase and #GoodNewzz It’s not the first part but it’s better than many bollywood comedy movies in the last decade !! The highlight is the major downside of the film. ”
Don’t listen to criticism. Entertaining movie: 3/5
The movie is a bit too long and slow here and there. But other than that, the argument scenes were really funny. The climax was disappointing and the songs were bad. But the performances were excellent. Priyan is back? # hungama2 https://t.co/kwvKPjdI2f
Adi (@iMeAkkian) July 24, 2021
Watched Hungama2 ..! ?? Amazing ride and direction !!
Gazab ki acting by @MeezaanJ, @ ranaashutosh10 Sir ! ??? And as always hilarious by @SirPareshRawal, @rajpalofficial legends !! ??#beautiful story #Never boring # hungama2
Ayush Pacholi (ayush_pacholi) July 24, 2021
End viewing # hungama2
Finally a better comedy movie comes from Bollywood after #Lootcase And #GoodNewzz
It doesn’t live up to the first part but it is better than a lot of bollywood comedy movies of the last decade !!
The highlight is the major downside of the movie https://t.co/5pZZL0Fc7S
hum (@its_rahulkr) July 24, 2021
how can a movie be so bad when it has johhny lever rajpal yadav paresh rawal manoj joshi and ashutosh rana # hungama2
jay0506 (@ Jayharia0506) July 24, 2021
# hungama2 Some bollywood idiots say # hungama2 is not good .. Please do not fall into this trap. The film is good. #silpashetty
Sahil Kumar (@ sahil6379) July 24, 2021
Have a dekko on some of the meme reviews by netizens here:
Priyadarshan takes pieces from all his movies and does Hungama 2 # hungama2 pic.twitter.com/2MDKxZeuCs
Shivangi (@memekaynat) July 24, 2021
Fans after watching # hungama2 pic.twitter.com/ucsA8V1ZDK
Kiran Uppunda (kiranuppunda) July 24, 2021
Me after watching # hungama2 ? pic.twitter.com/XQnkWUq6pa
Prince Pandey ?? (@princepandey_) July 24, 2021
# hungama2 #Priyadarshan pic.twitter.com/BV7TE5gsyF
Haslogy India Official (@HaslogyO) July 24, 2021
#hungama To # hungama2 pic.twitter.com/IRazqGcBgV
Memeistic404 (@ VyomPratapSing3) July 24, 2021
GIF says it all. # hungama2 pic.twitter.com/UVASk6vegS
PA ?? (RaPraveeenAg) July 24, 2021
Hungama Original Part 1
Hungama Part 2 ..
Highly? Disappointed …
Come back stronger # hungama2revue pic.twitter.com/tNXyxZXOt6
Rajat Jakhotiya (@JakhotiyaRajat) July 24, 2021
Check out the perspectives of fans who loved the original film:
Do you really miss the writing and scripting magic of Neeraj Vora Sir?
What a golden period of (@priyadarshandir , Neeraj Vora) phir hera pheri, hungama, garam masala, bhagam bhag, bhool bhulaiyaa, chup chup ke, khatta meetha GONE … ??# hungama2
Bhavya Doshi (@ bhavya_doshi_7) July 24, 2021
Some remakes shouldn’t have been done as it ruins the iconic’s memories like SinghIsBliing, WelcomeBack, Double Dhamaal and now # hungama2
Gulafsha Firdaus (@ gulafsha_1003) July 24, 2021
Comic film without comedy ?? The priyadarshan key is missing. # hungama2 was the disappointment.
Devanshi Madiyar (@DevanshiMadiyar) July 24, 2021
Meanwhile, the name of the film has been the subject of controversy following the arrest on Monday of Shilpa Shetty’s husband. However, the actress urged people not to let the hard work of the entire team affect the release. Producer Ratan Jain also reacted to the same, saying, “Why should all of this interfere with the release of Hungama 2? It was her husband, not Shilpa who was booked.”
