Netizens Respond To Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Meezan Jafri And Pranitha Subhash With Memes And More

Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Meezan Jafri and star of Pranitha Subhash Hungama 2 released yesterday on the OTT platform, Disney + Hotstar. And since it’s a weekend, a lot of people watched the movie. They took their aliases to Twitter and shared their thoughts on the witty 2003 comedy remake of the same name. While some didn’t like it and found it boring, some asked people not to judge. the movie based on reviews because they found it entertaining. Some people did not like the writing while others expressed disappointment that they liked director Priyadarshan’s previous films. Read also – Raj Kundra porn movie affair: Shilpa Shetty INVITES fans to watch his new movie Hungama 2; says ‘The film must not suffer’

Praising the movie, one Twitter user wrote, “Don’t listen to the critics. Entertaining movie: 3/5. The movie is a bit too long and slow here and there. But other than that, the scenes from argument were really funny. The climax was disappointing and the songs were bad. But the performances were great. Priyan is back Fire # Hungama2. ” Another user said: “Watched Hungama2 ..! Amazing turn and direction !! Gazab ki acting by @MeezaanJ, @ ranaashutosh10 sirji! And as always hilarious by @SirPareshRawal, @rajpalofficial legends !! #goodstory #neverboring # Hungama2. ” Another user said: “Finish watching # Hungama2 Finally a better comedy movie comes from Bollywood after #Lootcase and #GoodNewzz It’s not the first part but it’s better than many bollywood comedy movies in the last decade !! The highlight is the major downside of the film. ” Also Read – Hungama 2: Meezaan Jaafrey REVEALS How Negativity Against Trailer & Chura Ke Dil Mera Song Affected Him [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Don’t listen to criticism. Entertaining movie: 3/5 The movie is a bit too long and slow here and there. But other than that, the argument scenes were really funny. The climax was disappointing and the songs were bad. But the performances were excellent. Priyan is back? # hungama2 https://t.co/kwvKPjdI2f Adi (@iMeAkkian) July 24, 2021

End viewing # hungama2

Finally a better comedy movie comes from Bollywood after #Lootcase And #GoodNewzz

It doesn’t live up to the first part but it is better than a lot of bollywood comedy movies of the last decade !!

The highlight is the major downside of the movie https://t.co/5pZZL0Fc7S hum (@its_rahulkr) July 24, 2021

how can a movie be so bad when it has johhny lever rajpal yadav paresh rawal manoj joshi and ashutosh rana # hungama2 jay0506 (@ Jayharia0506) July 24, 2021

# hungama2 Some bollywood idiots say # hungama2 is not good .. Please do not fall into this trap. The film is good. #silpashetty Sahil Kumar (@ sahil6379) July 24, 2021

Priyadarshan takes pieces from all his movies and does Hungama 2 # hungama2 pic.twitter.com/2MDKxZeuCs Shivangi (@memekaynat) July 24, 2021

Do you really miss the writing and scripting magic of Neeraj Vora Sir? What a golden period of (@priyadarshandir , Neeraj Vora) phir hera pheri, hungama, garam masala, bhagam bhag, bhool bhulaiyaa, chup chup ke, khatta meetha GONE … ??# hungama2 Bhavya Doshi (@ bhavya_doshi_7) July 24, 2021

Some remakes shouldn’t have been done as it ruins the iconic’s memories like SinghIsBliing, WelcomeBack, Double Dhamaal and now # hungama2 Gulafsha Firdaus (@ gulafsha_1003) July 24, 2021

Comic film without comedy ?? The priyadarshan key is missing. # hungama2 was the disappointment. Devanshi Madiyar (@DevanshiMadiyar) July 24, 2021

Meanwhile, the name of the film has been the subject of controversy following the arrest on Monday of Shilpa Shetty’s husband. However, the actress urged people not to let the hard work of the entire team affect the release. Producer Ratan Jain also reacted to the same, saying, “Why should all of this interfere with the release of Hungama 2? It was her husband, not Shilpa who was booked.”

