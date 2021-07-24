Connect with us

Netizens Respond To Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Meezan Jafri And Pranitha Subhash With Memes And More

Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Meezan Jafri and star of Pranitha Subhash Hungama 2 released yesterday on the OTT platform, Disney + Hotstar. And since it’s a weekend, a lot of people watched the movie. They took their aliases to Twitter and shared their thoughts on the witty 2003 comedy remake of the same name. While some didn’t like it and found it boring, some asked people not to judge. the movie based on reviews because they found it entertaining. Some people did not like the writing while others expressed disappointment that they liked director Priyadarshan’s previous films. Read also – Raj Kundra porn movie affair: Shilpa Shetty INVITES fans to watch his new movie Hungama 2; says ‘The film must not suffer’

Praising the movie, one Twitter user wrote, “Don’t listen to the critics. Entertaining movie: 3/5. The movie is a bit too long and slow here and there. But other than that, the scenes from argument were really funny. The climax was disappointing and the songs were bad. But the performances were great. Priyan is back Fire # Hungama2. ” Another user said: “Watched Hungama2 ..! Amazing turn and direction !! Gazab ki acting by @MeezaanJ, @ ranaashutosh10 sirji! And as always hilarious by @SirPareshRawal, @rajpalofficial legends !! #goodstory #neverboring # Hungama2. ” Another user said: “Finish watching # Hungama2 Finally a better comedy movie comes from Bollywood after #Lootcase and #GoodNewzz It’s not the first part but it’s better than many bollywood comedy movies in the last decade !! The highlight is the major downside of the film. ” Also Read – Hungama 2: Meezaan Jaafrey REVEALS How Negativity Against Trailer & Chura Ke Dil Mera Song Affected Him [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Have a dekko on some of the meme reviews by netizens here: Also Read – Super Dancer Chapter 4: Shilpa Shetty Is One HOTTIE As She Flaunts Her Curves In Sequin Outfits See Photos

Check out the perspectives of fans who loved the original film:

Meanwhile, the name of the film has been the subject of controversy following the arrest on Monday of Shilpa Shetty’s husband. However, the actress urged people not to let the hard work of the entire team affect the release. Producer Ratan Jain also reacted to the same, saying, “Why should all of this interfere with the release of Hungama 2? It was her husband, not Shilpa who was booked.”

