It was a huge opportunity to make my Bollywood debut with an actor like …





14 Phere marks Priyanshu Singh’s Bollywood debut and stars Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda in the lead roles. The actor spoke to India Forums about his character, his experience working with actors and a message to the audience. Read the conversation here. Speaking of his character in the film, Priyanshu says: “I play the role of Chhotu Singh, who is the younger brother of Sanju aka Vikrant Massey in the movie. Chottu Singh is a very naughty person who lives by her own rules. He does what he wants. He is widely known to be useless, but he supports his brother when he uncovers some of his secrets. He is very attached to his older brother. Chottu seems to be arrogant and negative, but he’s a good person at heart.“ Asked about his experience working with Vikrant Massey at 14 Phere, Priyanshu said: “It was a huge opportunity to make my Bollywood debut with such a talented actor as Vikrant Massey. He has carved out a place for himself as a bona fide player in the industry in no time. I watched a lot of his films and each time Vikrant surprised me with his varied portrayals on screen. Vikrant also gave me a lot of compliments during the shoots and I was in seventh heaven when he appreciated me for my work.. “ Finally, while sharing a message for the audience, Priyanshu said: “I hope the audience will really like my character in the movie. I am looking forward to his project as this is my Bollywood debut and I hope the audience gives their love to my character as they have done on my other projects so far.. “

