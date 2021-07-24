Dharmendra in a film by Karan Johar, is Bollywood finally looking beyond Amitabh Bachchan?

Karan Johar as director, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, one of Bollywood’s most sought-after pairs topped off.

The emphasis should therefore ideally have been on the Ravine boy (2019) appears when Dharma Productions recently announced their latest venture. However, it was the triumvirate of industry stalwarts Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and, most importantly, Dharmendra that effortlessly stole the thunder from them.

The 49-year-old filmmaker pulled off a casting coup by signing the three seasoned artists for his ambitious love story. In an industry where veteran actors, with the notable exception of Amitabh Bachchan, are left out of work for years, no matter how talented they are, KJo seems to have succeeded where other filmmakers like Anurag Kashyap have failed.

At Kashyap Saand Ki Aankh (2019), Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar, both in the early 1930s, were roped up to play Prakashi and Chandro Tomar, the UP West snipers who rose to fame in their sixties. .

Looking back, it is inexplicable why exceptionally gifted artists such as Rekha (66) and Shabana Azmi (70) were not considered for this film. That’s not at all to suggest that Taapsee or Bhumi, both excellent young actors in their own right, did a messy job.

It is also true that each filmmaker has the right to choose the actors of his choice. And an artist like Sanjiv Kumar has played the onscreen father of many actors older than him in real life.

But the filmmakers would have done well to sign Rekha and Shabana who would have better suited the roles of the two grainy old ladies than either of the two actresses of the current generation.

As well as being accomplished actresses, they would have looked much more natural than their younger counterparts, who had to struggle to look like their characters despite a painful process of prosthetics for hours every day on sets.

But then, veteran performers are rarely offered central roles in Bollywood, which tends to regard mature actors as anathema to the box office. Lead actor Sharad Saxena (71), who grabbed the limelight for his portrayal in Sherni recently said all good roles go to Bachchan and all that is left goes to other lead cast.

That’s why it came as a pleasant surprise when die-hard commercial filmmaker like Johar dared to put together such an unusual all-star cast with someone like Dharmendra headlining.

At 85, the Sholay (1975) star has not lost his passion for acting, which was manifested in the way he expressed his joy for his new film. With the exception of Life in a metro (2007), Apne (2007) and Johnny Gaddar (2007), Dharmendra hasn’t worked in any memorable movies that could do him justice in the new millennium. His record was no better over the past decade.

These were mainly films from his own production house, Apne To Yamla Pagla Deewana and its two suites (2011/2013/2018) which occupied it. He was also doing televised promotions for some Ayurvedic medicines, which was disappointing for the legions of his fans considering he was making films like Satyakam (1969), Chupke chupke (1975) and Pratiggya (1975) at its peak.

Now Dharmendra admirers have a reason to smile and hope he gets a meaty role after many years to show off his talent in Johar’s movie.

It is also interesting to note that Dharmendra teamed up with Jaya and Shabana, who had taken Hindi cinema by storm as two powers of talent in the 1970s. Jaya had indeed made his debut with Dharmendra in Hrishikesh Mukherjee. Guddi (1970) and went on to make more films like Samadhi (1972), Phagoun (1973), Chupke Chupke (1975) and Sholay (1975) with him.

Dharmendra has also worked with Shabana in ordinary films such as Khel Khilari Ka (1977) and Mardon Wali Baat (1988) but their most ambitious film, Bichchoo was put aside due to the reported differences between Dharmendra and his director Sai Paranjape in 1983.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Also brings together Jaya and Shabana – the two illustrious former students of the Film and Television Institute of India – for the first time in a mainstream Hindi film.

It’s unfortunate that unlike Hollywood, where roles are still written for actors even at dusk, Hindi filmmakers have been terribly reluctant to sign old artists once they’ve passed their prime.

Lately, a few movies like Kapoor & Sons (2016), 101 not outside (2018), Badhaai Ho (2018) and Sardar Ka Grandson (2021) were written with older characters playing key roles, but the number of such films remains extremely low.

Hopefully, Johar’s film sets a trend and brings back to the fore all mature actors like Dharmendra, who still have so much to give to the industry and their fans. Who knows their best has not yet come!