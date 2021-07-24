5 stereotypical Bollywood brides who promoted sexism in marriages





Stereotypical Bollywood Brides: The way movies portray women has changed over time. From being a simple feast for the eyes to directing a film, the role of women has undergone a certain change. But no film is exempt from the tinge of sexism, and stereotypes are particularly pronounced in the case of films showing brides. Let’s take a look at a few Bollywood movie brides who seemed empowered but fell prey to their social conditioning. Five stereotypical Bollywood brides who need a lesson in feminism 1. Anjali (Kuchh Kuchh Hota Hai) Anjali starts off as a “tomboy” who hates to be called a “woman”. Over time, she transforms into someone more “attractive”. She lets her hair grow, puts on makeup and puts on saris instead of jeans. Impressed with her, her best friend Rahul, who couldn’t fall in love with her in college, suddenly wants her to be his life partner. Why do we need women to match conventional beauty standards for men to find them attractive? Anjali doesn’t openly reveal it, but the public does understand that Rahul’s inability to love her was the reason for her makeover. 2. Anjali (Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham) Rahul married Anjali at a time when she lost her father. Although he loved her, he took the plunge because he wanted to financially support his family. No, it is not mentioned anywhere in the film but it is very well understood and Anjali has just followed Rahul without taking a stand for herself. Then we know how brutally Yashvardhan refused to accept her as his stepdaughter. Despite this, she treated him no less than God! Is it always fair to forgive people who hurt you just because they are your elders? 2. Aarti (Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana) Aarti was surely an unconventional bride as she ran away from her marriage to follow her dreams. But do you remember when she asked for Satyendra’s “permission” to work after marriage? It proves how even liberated women put their husbands on a pedestal. They believe that their husbands have the power to “allow” them to make important decisions in life. 4. Supriya (Kaabil) What begins as a progressive story of two blind people falling in love and getting married, slowly turns out to be a story that seems too dated for audiences today. For starters, Supriya first seems to be an inspiration to blind dreaming women. Someone who is a self-employed worker quits her job after marriage, perhaps to return home that she could now depend on Rohan financially. When she suffers the tragedy of being raped twice, she blames herself and commits suicide. We are once again reminded that in India, relatives of a rape victim are considered greater victims than the survivor herself. Learn more about Kaabil’s regressive history here. 5. Preeti (Kabir Singh) There isn’t much to say about the deep-rooted misogyny within Kabir Singh. We know how Preeti acts like a puppet in Kabir’s hands and accepts all his assaults without questioning himself. Although her father married her to the man she disliked, at least he wasn’t an embodiment of toxic masculinity like Kabir. However, Preeti was probably too much in love with the dominant Kabir. So she left her husband and came back to him. What was the interest of the film?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.shethepeople.tv/film-theatre/5-stereotypical-bollywood-brides/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos