From Alia Bhatt to Arjun Rampal, 7 Bollywood actors who have recovered from Covid-19





In the second wave of Covid-19, many Bollywood celebrities tested positive for the virus even after being cautious. Just as things were getting back to normal and celebrities were resuming filming, several A-listers were infected with the deadly virus. Read more UPDATED JUL 24, 2021 3:59 PM IST 8 photos /

From Sonu Sood to Alia Bhatt, here are 7 celebrities from B-Town who tested positive for coronavirus in 2021. (Instagram) UPDATED JUL 24, 2021 3:59 PM IST /

Neil Nitin Mukesh: Neil and his family tested positive on April 18. Sharing the news on Instagram, he wrote, “Need all your love and blessings. Please don’t take the situation lightly (sic). (Instagram / @ neilnitinmukesh) UPDATED JUL 24, 2021 3:59 PM IST /

Alia Bhatt: The “Badrinath Ki Dulhania” actor tested positive on April 14 while filming for his movie “Gangubai Kathiawadi”. She shared the news by posting a photo of herself on Instagram and captioned it, “The one time being negative is a good thing (sic).” (Instagram / @ aliaabhatt) UPDATED JUL 24, 2021 3:59 PM IST /

Ranbir Kapoor: Ranbir’s mother, Neetu Kapoor, took to Twitter on March 9 to reveal that her son Ranbir had tested positive for the coronavirus. (Instagram / @ aliaabhatt) UPDATED JUL 24, 2021 3:59 PM IST /

Manish Malhotra: One of Bollywood’s most famous celebrity creators, Manish Malhotra has also tested positive for the virus. He confirmed the news on April 16 by sharing a post on Instagram and wrote: I tested positive for COVID 19. I immediately isolated myself and will be in home quarantine. I follow all safety protocols under the guidance of my doctors. Please stay safe and take care of yourself (sic). (Instagram / @ manishmalhotra) UPDATED JUL 24, 2021 3:59 PM IST /

Sonu Sood: The actor tested positive for Covid on April 17. Sonu, an avid social media user took to his Twitter to share the news and wrote: “Hello friends, I would like to let you know that my test for COVID-19 came in positive. So I got down to it. quarantine. Nothing to worry about, on the contrary, I will now have more time to sort out your difficulties than ever. Remember, any problem. I am always with you .. “(Instagram / @ sonusood) UPDATED JUL 24, 2021 3:59 PM IST /

Ashutosh Rana: Asutosh was diagnosed with the virus on April 14. He used his username on social media to write an article in Hindi and informed his fans about his health. (Instagram / @ actorashutoshrana) UPDATED JUL 24, 2021 3:59 PM IST /

Arjun Rampal: Just a day after Sonu Sood, Asutosh Raina, Arjun Rampal revealed he tested positive for the new coronavirus. Even though he was asymptomatic, he quarantined himself at home and received full medical attention. (Instagram / @ arjunrampal) UPDATED JUL 24, 2021 3:59 PM IST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/photos/lifestyle/from-alia-bhatt-to-arjun-rampal-7-bollywood-actors-who-recovered-from-covid19-101627121565092.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos