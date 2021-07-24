Entertainment
Recreate these awesome outfits for your retro-themed Bollywood party!
Are you someone who loves to throw parties? Are you passionate about the organization, the food, the reunion with friends? If your answer is yes, then you love themed parties! If you’ve run out of themes for your party and are looking for something exciting, you’ve come to the right place! Let your friends know that the theme for your next party is Bollywood Retro and read this article to choose your look!
Juhi Chawla, Darr
Image Credit: 1.bp.blogspot
Starting with the simplest recreation. You will most likely have all it takes to recreate this look from the comfort of your home. All you need is a white, preferably off-the-shoulder top, a red skirt (although the actress wears a longer length, you can add your own touch to this by wearing a solid red short) and a corset. . You can also wear a wide black belt to give a similar look in case you don’t have a corset. Curl your hair to look exactly like Juhi Chawla, and don’t forget the most important element, a charming smile.
Rekha, Umrao Jaan
Image Credit: hdhindisongs.files.wordpress
You will need a little bit of effort to achieve the famous ‘in aankhon ki masti mein’ look but it will be worth it. Arrange a garish Anarkali in shades of silver and gold. Wear a maangtika and large earrings. For the side, you can take a chand-bali (type of earring) and hang it on your hair. Put aalta (red color) on your palms and feet and place several rings on your fingers. Complete your look with the Adab gesture (greeting)! This look is sure to be the highlight of the show.
Sharmila Tagore, Kashmir Ki Kali
Image Credit: i.ytimg
A gorgeous look but extremely easy to recreate. First of all, get yourself a red kurta and leggings and make two braids on your hair. After that, tie a red cloth over your hair. On top of the red fabric, tie a translucent white or silver fabric. Now if you don’t have the fabric that has patterns and hanging elements like the one in the photo, that’s fine. Take a few necklaces of the same pattern, or even a kamarkand (waist belt) would do. Tie it from one end of your head to the other. Even if you don’t have the jewelry in the same pattern, even the ones with the pieces would do and since it’s very trendy right now, chances are you can arrange them easily. Hang fancy ribbons from your braids, wear jhumkas and voila! You are nothing less than a “Chaand sa roshan chehra”!
Learn more about recreating the look of Bollywood divas! – Recreation of Russia’s Vacay by Taapsee Pannu seems under a budget of 500 rupees
Mumtaz, Brahmachari
Image Credit: dvibgyor
This is the most iconic look when it comes to recreating a retro Bollywood look, probably even the first that appears on google when you type in “retro Bollywood looks”! It might sound a bit complicated, but it’s pretty easy to do. Take an orange saree with a border (preferably golden). Tuck one end of the sari inside the petticoat and wrap around your waist as if you were wearing a normal saree. Make three-four folds and tuck it into your petticoat and take the remaining sari around your waist and place it in front. Take the rest of the sari in your hand and make folds as if you were doing your pallu. Take all the pallu you made and wrap it around you until you reach your waist, then place it over your shoulder as if you normally wear the pallu of a normal saree. Put your hair in a bun and put on a thick winged liner and a kajal. Top it off with light jewelry and you’re good to go!
Read More About Recreating The Bollywood Look – Recreate These Casual Looks From Dear Zindagi’s Alia Bhatt
Saira Banu, Padosan
Remember when Saira Banu went “Main chali main chali dekho pyaar ki gali” on her cycle? It’s an absolutely adorable look that will make you look extremely young. Wear any dress and put a colorful and sparkling headband on your hair. If you don’t have a headband like this, you can also take a red scarf and tie a knot around your hair like a headband! This look will certainly give you a sporty, childish but extremely beautiful look!
Try these outfits on at your party and create your old is gold look with them! For more content like this, stay tuned to Her Zindagi!
Sources
2/ https://www.herzindagi.com/fashion/recreate-bollywood-retro-outfits-article-179553
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
