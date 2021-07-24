Recreate these awesome outfits for your retro-themed Bollywood party!

Are you someone who loves to throw parties? Are you passionate about the organization, the food, the reunion with friends? If your answer is yes, then you love themed parties! If you’ve run out of themes for your party and are looking for something exciting, you’ve come to the right place! Let your friends know that the theme for your next party is Bollywood Retro and read this article to choose your look!

Image Credit: 1.bp.blogspot

Starting with the simplest recreation. You will most likely have all it takes to recreate this look from the comfort of your home. All you need is a white, preferably off-the-shoulder top, a red skirt (although the actress wears a longer length, you can add your own touch to this by wearing a solid red short) and a corset. . You can also wear a wide black belt to give a similar look in case you don’t have a corset. Curl your hair to look exactly like Juhi Chawla, and don’t forget the most important element, a charming smile.

Rekha, Umrao Jaan

Image Credit: hdhindisongs.files.wordpress

You will need a little bit of effort to achieve the famous ‘in aankhon ki masti mein’ look but it will be worth it. Arrange a garish Anarkali in shades of silver and gold. Wear a maangtika and large earrings. For the side, you can take a chand-bali (type of earring) and hang it on your hair. Put aalta (red color) on your palms and feet and place several rings on your fingers. Complete your look with the Adab gesture (greeting)! This look is sure to be the highlight of the show.

Sharmila Tagore, Kashmir Ki Kali

Image Credit: i.ytimg

A gorgeous look but extremely easy to recreate. First of all, get yourself a red kurta and leggings and make two braids on your hair. After that, tie a red cloth over your hair. On top of the red fabric, tie a translucent white or silver fabric. Now if you don’t have the fabric that has patterns and hanging elements like the one in the photo, that’s fine. Take a few necklaces of the same pattern, or even a kamarkand (waist belt) would do. Tie it from one end of your head to the other. Even if you don’t have the jewelry in the same pattern, even the ones with the pieces would do and since it’s very trendy right now, chances are you can arrange them easily. Hang fancy ribbons from your braids, wear jhumkas and voila! You are nothing less than a “Chaand sa roshan chehra”!

Learn more about recreating the look of Bollywood divas! – Recreation of Russia’s Vacay by Taapsee Pannu seems under a budget of 500 rupees

Mumtaz, Brahmachari

Image Credit: dvibgyor