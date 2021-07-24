Summary, analysis of the interview with Morgan Wallen Good Morning America

Photo: Hello America / Twitter

We must constantly criticize the patriarchal culture of imperialist white supremacy because it is normalized by the media and made unproblematic. bell hooks, Homegrown: Committed cultural criticism

In February 1979, under the title A Cavalry Commander Who Became a Hero, journalist Hugh Walker consulted the opinion page of the Tennessee newspaper with the aim of explaining the controversy surrounding Nathan Bedford Forrest. A bronze bust of the Confederate General and KKK High Wizard had been in place for just over three months, located on the second floor of the Capitol Building in Nashville after a five-year fundraising effort led by the local chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans.

On November 6, 1978, the day the bust began its 42-year sojourn on the street in downtown Nashville which will eventually be renamed in honor of Martin Luther King Jr., a group of black residents gathered in sign of protest. The bust unveiling largely fits into the mood of the anti-black and ultra-conservative nation, said Reverend Kelly Miller Smith, pastor of Nashvilles First Baptist Church. The opposition continued into the New Year, but although the bust was the site of resistance, it was not the only cause of outrage. Yes, the protesters, including famous civil rights activist Kwame Lillard, were aware of Forrests’ case as a slave owner, slave trader, and a man willing to give his life to ensure black people never had it. freedom and autonomy in their own life. . But above the scruples with the literal interpretation of the statue that it was a work of art designed to honor a man who had committed many dishonorable acts, the group took issue with the symbolism attached to the likeness by Forrests. They argued that the bust’s installation reflected the racism that was already infecting the city, from high levels of black unemployment to the appointment of Grace Sandfur, president of the Nashville chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, to the post of administrative assistant to the State Department. of Conservation. And they believed that elected officials’ refusal to condemn any racism, including celebrating Forrest in this stuck way, would only lead to more Klan-type activity.

So, with the power of his pen and his job at Nashville’s largest daily, Walker did what he felt needed to be done. Even admitting that there’s no doubt that for many people Forrest symbolized the Klan, Walker didn’t mention anything about the deeper issues. protests underway at the Capitol. Instead, he sought to smooth out the rough edges of Forrests’ legacy, portraying the Klansman as a mere man, flawed and complicated as we all are. The praise for Forrests’ military capabilities is high, Walker wrote, but perhaps the most significant quote is that of his adversary, General US Grant, who wrote in his memoir: No army could present an officer more effective.

It’s fascinating work, splashed across two pages, shameless in its intention on both sides. Still, I can only imagine what Forrest’s rehab would have looked like if he was still alive in ’79 if, instead of a newspaper article, Walker had been able to sit directly across from Forrest in a sun-drenched lounge for a staged interview to be broadcast on one of the country’s most watched morning shows.





Following Morgan Wallens’ interview with Michael Strahan on Friday on ABC’s flagship morning news show, Hello america, there has been a lot of talk about the strength of Wallens’ responses to Strahans probes, about the validity of his excuse that he ditched the N word in February because when he’s with his friends, we just say silly things together. For some, this admission of ignorance, whether real or feigned, will suffice, and for the most vehement fans of Wallens, it was utterly unnecessary. They’ve been riding with Wallen since the video first leaked; they were even more emboldened by the belief that their inept leader was the latest victim of a non-existent cancellation culture. Wallen can sell shows today and release new music today. Thanks to a lack of anti-racist leadership within the Country Music Association, he can collect a few trophies praising his work as country music’s most beloved artist. And now he can rest after appearing to be sitting in the hot seat on the very network that will air the CMA Awards later this fall.

But this interview was not for the fans. It was for everyone: for anyone wondering if Wallen really did the job, for those who rightly wonder if six and a half months is a bit too early for the official comeback that now seems imminent. Following a chain of social–media posts featuring a smiling, singing Wallen alongside a slew of sympathetic black people, meeting Strahan is just the last stop on a redemption tour that will bring Wallen back to the forefront of country music’s biggest stages. . And for that, the interview served its purpose. No one can claim to be a Wallens judge, jury or Jesus; thus, allowing Wallen to speak his truth acts as an effective shield against further reprimands. (For who among us can know the true state of their heart or liver?)

Perhaps more importantly, the interview also shed light on the weight of Wallens’ decision to seek guidance and compassion outside the industry that gave him his debut. The fact that Strahan, a black man, is restraining Wallen from his use of the N word may better align with an effort to prove that Wallen isn’t looking for an easy way out of his PR nightmare. But because Strahans’ knowledge of the racist inner workings of country music is limited, he came up with questions that allowed Wallen to repeat, for a national audience, much of what he covered in his video. February 10 apology: he was with friends, he was drunk, he heard black people talk about their personal experiences with racism. Still, there was no follow-up to Wallens’ statements in his February video, in which he said the kindness he received from those who had supported him during his darkest hours got me. really inspired to dig deeper into how to do something about it, and that while he didn’t want to add any divisions, the week before was a lesson that sometimes we can do just that, and not even know it.

Forrest and Wallens ‘transgressions can vary in severity, but like Walker’s ode to a misunderstood Forrest, Strahans’ interview with Wallen keeps the focus on the individual and away from larger issues. Strahans wonders if Wallen believed there was a racial problem in country music in general should have been the first. He should have replaced the six minutes of back-and-forth on Wallens’ addiction issues and said ignorance of a word that any man born and raised in Tennessee knows well that it is the state that has joined the Confederate States of America in 1861 and, just over 100 years later, passed legislation requiring each sitting governor to recognize three separate days in honor of the Confederacy and its most ardent supporters: Robert E. Lee Day on January 19, Confederate Memorial Day on June 3, and Nathan Bedford Forrest Day on July 13.

.@ABC EXCLUSIVE NEWS: In our mind, it’s fun. It sounds ignorant, but this is really where it comes from and it is wrong. @MorganWallen speak with @michaelstrahan for being filmed using a racial insult. https://t.co/PXMd3zA5En pic.twitter.com/FuJgcfl7vi – Hello America (@GMA) July 23, 2021

But this question is saved for last, and with just a few seconds to spare, Wallen offers another pitiful answer that does more to highlight the work yet. required and left out by the genre’s biggest star than anything else in the interview. His statement that he [hasnt] really sat down and thought about the racism that underlies every nook and cranny of this industry is not a mind boggling oversight on the part of a man who has had six months to think about this very thing. It’s a slap in the face to everyone who pleaded with him. And now when these people indicate that Wallens CMA eligibility reflects the industry’s historic aversion to valuing and respecting black people and their concerns; or they point to the fact that Wallens’ playful use of the N word is emblematic of a toxic country music culture that demands and receives total industry capitulation; or they decry the racial vitriol that Mickey Guyton continues to receive both for speaking out against racism in country music and for being supported, as it was during the Wallens interview, as the symbol of outrage awake, they will be stopped dead. And they’ll be reminded that Wallen has black advisers, that he donated money to the Black Music Action Coalition, that the 28-year-old is young and remorseful and a flawed and complicated man like all of us.

Early on Friday morning July 23, the Forrests bust was finally removed from the Tennessee State Capitol after a 9-2 vote last year by the Tennessee State Capitol Commission and a 25- vote. 1 of the Tennessee Historical Commission in March, hitched up and gently lifted by a crane so he could be unharmed on his way to his new home in the Tennessee State Museum. Naturally, some do not agree with this decision, notably Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally, who tweeted, The left will move on to the next figure or monument and demand that we kneel again at the altar of political correctness, and have promised that more fights are to come. This is undoubtedly true, and as long as the truth is at stake, any war McNally foreshadows is worth waging. A fight like this is the hopeful climax of the removal of the Forrests bust, as moving it around the museum and presenting it with the full context of the life and impact of Forrests, challenges our softened fiction with a Hard reality. It also leads to deeper and more comprehensive conversations that make resolution possible unlike what we saw from Wallen and Strahan yesterday.