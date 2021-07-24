Vicky Kaushal celebrates 6 glorious years of Masaan: Bollywood News





Actor Vicky Kaushal made his debut 6 years ago with Neeraj Ghaywan’s film in 2015 Masaan. The actor received an overwhelming response and was also critically acclaimed for his performance in the film. The film was released on July 24, 2015 in India after being screened at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard section. The film was a huge success and also won two awards in its category. The film also opened the door to Bollywood for Vicky and since then he has appeared in several notable projects including Uri: the surgical strike and Sanju. As the film wraps up 6 glorious years today, the actor took to his Instagram and celebrated the film’s success. Vicky shared a few messages in which he beamed with joy. In one post, he shared a video of himself lip-syncing with the song from his movie.“Tu Kisi Rail Si‘, while driving. He was wearing a white linen shirt with the same colored cap. Sharing the video, Vicky wrote a heartfelt note thanking her fans and everyone who has been a part of her journey. The actor wrote: “From me to you, for all the love you gave me so much more than I ever dreamed of, probably more than I deserve. Thank you very much for these beautiful 6 years! Aap hain toh main hu, aapka pyaar nahi toh main kuch bhi nahi. “ He also shared another post, in which he uploaded some return footage from the series ofMassan.In one photo, he was dressed in his character and posing in front of the river. While in others, he posed with the film crew including Neeraj Ghaywan, Richa Chaddha, Shweta Tripathi, Varun Grover, and Nitin Baid. Sharing the photos, he simply captioned it as “July 4th, 2015. #forevergrateful” Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, MassanThe story takes place in the city of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The director’s debut is an Indo-French co-production produced by Drishyam Films, Macassar Productions, Phantom Films, Sikhya Entertainment, Arte France Cinema and Path Productions. Read also: Vicky Kaushal shares adorable photo with her little niece BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

