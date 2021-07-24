Entertainment
Bollywood applauds Mirabai Chanus’ victory at the Olympics: “You made India so proud”
After Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won a silver medal In the 49kg women’s category at the current Tokyo Olympics, celebrities took to social media to congratulate the sportswoman and celebrate India’s first medal at the 2020 Olympics.
Originally from Manipur, the 26-year-old is the winner of the Padma Shri Prize and received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Prize in 2018. She lifted a total of 202 kg (87 kg + 115 kg) to become the second Indian weightlifter after Karnam Malleswari, who won a bronze medal at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, to win a medal for the country.
Taapsee Pannu quoted a report on the victory on Twitter and wrote: “And we start !!!!!! Go India.
Raveena Tandon shared on Twitter, “#proudindianwomen.”
Saiyami Kher tweeted: “YESSSSSS Sports Medal #MirabaiChanu #Olympics.”
Congratulations #MirabaiChanu .. # Tokyo Olympic Games2021 #Bodybuilding
Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) July 24, 2021
Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu shared, “First medal for #teamindia pride moment !! Thanks q @mirabai_chanu #silver #Weightlifting more to come !! . “
Kritika Kamra also celebrated the victory by sharing a report on the victory.
Singer-songwriter Vishal Dadlani tweeted: “Congratulations, India! Once again, an Indian woman brings us international sports fame! #MirabaiChanu wins an #OlympicSilver! I Hind !!! ”
Congratulations, India! Once again, an Indian woman brings us international sports fame! #MirabaiChanu wins a #Olympic Silver! I Hind !!! https://t.co/b3YuNgFlmn
VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) July 24, 2021
Actor-politician Ravi Kishan tweeted: “What a victory. Congratulations Mirabai Chanu.”
Director Anubhav Sinha tweeted: “#MirabaiChanu. Manipur, India. ZINDABAD !!! ”
#MirabaiChanu.
Manipur, India.
ZINDABAD !!!
Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) July 24, 2021
Sunny Deol said: “Great start @mirabai_chanu. Congratulations India. #MirabaiChanu # IndiaAtTokyo2020. “
Actress Sophie Choudry tweeted: “Woohoo !! Congratulations #MirabaiChanu The stadiums might be empty but a billion people are cheering !!!! Come on #TeamIndia #Olympics #OlympicGames # Tokyo2020.”
Malayalam film actor Tovino Thomas wrote: “India’s first medal at the Tokyo Olympics! #MirabaiChanu.
Congratulations #MirabaiChanu for the opening of our account in the #OlympicGames with your #silver thank you for all your hard work and this competitive spirit #Olympic Games pic.twitter.com/VaEkDGwRuI
Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) July 24, 2021
Randeep Hooda shared, “Congratulations #MirabaiChanu for opening our #OlympicGames account with your #silver thank you for all your hard work and this competitive spirit #Olympics.”
Pranitha Subhash wrote: “What an exceptional opening of #MirabaiChanu! For the first time, India won a medal on day one of the Tokyo Olympics. A promising start. # Weightlifting # Cheers4India #silver. “
Dia Mirza tweeted: “This is precious #MirabaiChanu @mirabai_chanu. Make history by winning Olympic silver for #Weightlifting # Cheer4India #TeamIndia # Tokyo2020 #Olympics. “
Kareena Kapoor Khan praised Mirabai through an Instagram story. “You made India so proud, Mirabai Chanu,” she wrote.
Disha Patani wrote in her own Instagram Story, “Thank you for making us proud. “
Swara Bhasker wrote in an Instagram story, “SO MUCH congratulations #MirabaiChanu !!!!!! May you be looooong and strong !!!! # Tokyo2020 #Olympic Games.
Abhishek Bachchan tweeted: “Congratulations @mirabai_chanu for bringing India a silver medal in weightlifting and giving us a great start! #TokyoOlympics # Cheer4India. @WeAreTeamIndia.
Congratulations @mirabai_chanu to bring India a silver medal in weightlifting and get us off to a good start!#TokyoOlympics # Cheer4India @WeAreTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/xZa3IBLzap
Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 24, 2021
Suniel Shetty wrote: “Congratulations @mirabai_chanu. The nation is so proud of you !!
Kunal Kemmu tweeted: “Congratulations #MirabaiChanu # Cheer4India #Olympics #TeamIndia.”
Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub tweeted: “Good path #MirabaiChanu. # Tokyo2020.”
Congratulations #mirabai & thank you for making India proud. #Olympic Games #silver – Jai Hind #MirabaiChanu pic.twitter.com/VYbRWZ2evI
Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 24, 2021
Riteish Deshmukh wrote: “Congratulations #mirabai and thank you for making India proud. #Olympic Games #silver – Jai Hind #MirabaiChanu. “
Tahir Raj Bhasin tweeted: “What a great achievement! Congratulations @mirabai_chanu. Tribute to your commitment, your journey and this moment of glory #MirabaiChanu #Weightlifting # Tokyo2020. “
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/tokyo-olympics-2020-bollywood-lauds-mirabai-chanu-silver-medal-win-7420033/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]