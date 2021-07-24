Felix Art Fair unites Los Angeles art community in Hollywood glamor

Returning to the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel for the third year in a row, Los Angeles’ quirky and friendly Felix Art Fair, which originated on the fringes of Frieze, is poised to be the world’s largest public gathering of the art of Los Angeles since the pandemic closed. The organizers say their aim is for the event to energize the social awakening of the local art scene.

Unlike previous years, this edition is limited to local galleries and will take place exclusively in and around the well-ventilated cabanas by the hotel’s pool. “With the combination of the safe environment, the improvement in the pandemic situation, and the lifting of restrictions by LA, we felt like it was time to celebrate the survival of the LA arts community in over the past year and a half, ”said co-founder Dean Valentine.

The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel is where the first Oscars ceremony was held in 1929



Selected by him and his co-founders, brothers Al and Mills Morán, the 29 exhibitors, up from 60 last year, range from first-rate establishments with an international presence like Gagosian, to little-known galleries outside the region. Most of the people involved “have known each other for 10, 15, 20 years,” says Valentine. “Los Angeles has been one of the world’s great centers for artistic creation over the past decades, and these galleries represent many of these artists.”

The optimism of Valentine’s Day is echoed by the participating gallery owners, who see the fair as an opportunity to reconnect with collectors and colleagues in real life. “It’s been such a traumatic and difficult year and we’ve all seen each other, here in LA especially, via Zoom, so I can’t wait to be under one roof, or out, with my peers,” says François Ghebaly, whose presentation will revolve around two young artists based in LA, Sharif Farrag and Emmanuel Louisnord Desir.

Bennett Roberts, whose Roberts Projects gallery has participated in Felix since its inception, describes this edition as a “very positivist decision” on the part of the organizers. During the closings, selling art was disembodied from the physical experience: “It was really more about how you operate as a business, as a gallery, online,” he says.

Despite reaching new customers digitally, the 35-year veteran of the Los Angeles scene insists that long-term success as a reseller ultimately lies in building real relationships. “I think the social aspect of this particular fair is its most important ingredient,” he says. Roberts sees Felix as a critical step towards “reintegrating what makes the art world so interesting, which is in part a social function”.

‘Oko & Akwete’ (2021) by Otis Kwame Kye Quaicoe © Courtesy of the artist and Roberts Projects Los Angeles, California; Photo Mario Gallucci

“Untitled (Gabriel Study)” (2021) by Dominic Chambers © Courtesy of the artist and Roberts Projects Los Angeles, California; Photo Robert Wedemeyer



Unlike the high-pressure hustle and bustle typically associated with art fairs, Felix is ​​festive and laid back, making interaction easy. This fair is “as much a question of community as of trade”, explains gallery owner Mihai Nicodim, summing up its atmosphere as “a great celebration”. “I can sell art while smoking a cigarette in my bikini,” jokes Nicodim, whose cabin will feature works by seven artists, including a painting by Mosie Romney and an in situ sculpture by Jorge Peris. “The idea is to mix a few museum-wide works with more affordable and house-sized pieces in a cohesive way, so that everyone remembers our installation,” he adds.

Mosie Romney’s “Children’s Pool” (2021)

“Take care of yours, I’ll take care of it” (2021) by Mosie Romney © Courtesy of the Artist and Nicodim, Los Angeles (2)



Infused with the cachet of the Golden Age, the Hollywood Roosevelt is an icon in its own right, offering exhibitors many conceptual and thematic elements to incorporate into their shows. The hotel was the site of the first Oscars in 1929, and at the bottom of the pool is an abstraction by David Hockney.

“We try to reflect the context,” says gallery owner Marc Selwyn, who is particularly excited to display a clay piece by LA artist Kristen Morgin, “Still Life with Woodpecker and Janet Leigh” (2017 ). “The sculpture relates to the cinema” – it refers to the scene of Hitchcock’s shower psychopath – “and the history of the hotel is an interesting backdrop”, he said.

The pool has an abstract floor designed by David Hockney © Courtesy of Felix LA. Photo: Adam Davis / BFA.com



‘Still Life with Woodpecker and Janet Leigh’ (2017) by Kristen Morgin © Courtesy of the Artist and Marc Selwyn Fine Art, Los Angeles Photo: Robert Wedemeyer



One of Felix’s selling points is seeing how the galleries react to the singular setting. Security measures have made the popular “Special Projects” series of installations and performances of previous years impossible, but galleries are devising creative ways to play on the context of their poolside rooms and outdoor spaces.

Roberts is planning a group exhibition around the concept of the hotel room as a temporary destination and a place where people can change their personalities. Setting up an exhibit inside one of the small cabins can be tricky, requiring ingenious use of space; much of the conservation logistics must be handled on site. “Whatever looks best and is most interesting for this piece is what we’ll do,” he explains. “Everything has to be geared towards where we are and what the piece is, not just the artists we want people to see.”

Organizers predict that attendance will be lower than last year’s 15,000, with fewer visitors expected from outside the region. Despite this, the gallery owners believe the event will create new opportunities and, in Selwyn’s words, “revive business”.

‘Silence para instruments innombrable’ (2018) by Jorge Peris © New_Folder_studio.www.newfolder. New_Folder_studio.www.newfolder.ro

“Barbarian nomenclature” (2020) by Devendra Banhart



The word “community” is on everyone’s lips, so how has the pandemic affected the relationship between LA galleries? “I think it definitely brought people together,” says Selwyn. “We compared our grades and tried to work more as a community, and I think the pandemic has accelerated that. “

Nicodim and others have noted that the lockdowns have led to the formation of a new coalition, Gallery Platform LA, a Gallery Association Los Angeles project, whose first Los Angeles gallery weekend will coincide with Felix. Many of Felix’s attendees are members of the association, and the hope is that the two events act as a mutual draw, helping to lift LA’s arts community out of the pandemic in a constructive and enjoyable way.

“Felix’s overall theme has always been to create privacy and a sense of fun, and to let people talk to each other. . . not [to] make an art fair so much like a purely transactional business event, ”says Valentine. After all, at what other art fair can you relax on a lounge chair, sipping a drink by a pool adorned with a Hockney mural?

“It favors conversation,” says Valentine, “and we think that’s really the heart of what we do: our job is to make this possible for dealers and collectors. It hasn’t changed.

July 29-August 1 felixfair.com