Surf Science: Depends on the weather, defined by the ocean | Life and entertainment

ICHINOMIYA, Japan (AP) The early days of Olympic surfing make it clear that these wave surfers are little-known masters of science – in climatology, meteorology and oceanography to be exact.

Serious wave hunters are atmospheric science junkies by default as there are few, if any, sports that are both dependent on an uncontrollable variable the weather and defined by a literal uneven playing field the ocean.

Surfers are known to study both in obsessive detail.

Whenever the wind blows: Which way is the wind? Said Owen Wright, 31, who competes for the Australia squad. We don’t just watch the weather and go Oh it’s nice and sunny when we know (the wind is) probably off. It’s never fair like Oh, it’s raining. It always has to do with what surfing is.

At the Olympics, organizers are preparing for at least three days of competition over an eight-day period, which begins July 25. Surf competitions are determined on the day and based on weather forecast, wave height, wind direction, tidal movement and temperature, among other scientific data points.

Everyone who goes into the ocean, whether you’re a surfer or not, you’re a meteorologist and amateur oceanographer, said Kurt Korte, chief forecaster at Surfline and official Olympic surf forecaster.

But the numbers can’t say the same. Weather data is only part of the equation for gauging what the mighty ocean will deliver, which can go from 30 minutes of heat to 30 minutes of competitive heat.

Waves are created by the way swells interact with the contours of the ocean floor, called the break. Beach breaks like the Tsurigasaki Beach Olympic Site occur because of sandbanks, which can shift over time or due to storms.

Competitive surfing in a nutshell is all about deciding which wave to take and which move or moves get the most out of what the ocean has to offer. Surfers need to stay prepared and constantly observe the waves to best guess which wave they are going to ride.

How often do the waves arrive? How many waves in a set? Which wave of the set offers the most quality wave? “Said Richard Schmidt, a retired professional surfer who now runs a surf school in Santa Cruz, Calif. The first wave of the set is going to be a little choppy but the second and third wave is a bit more awesome because the tops are groomed by this first wave in the game. So you watch the waves for a while and sort of determine where the quality waves start to go. to take.

Surfline, the US-based surf forecasting service, was integral to the International Surfing Associations’ decision to make its Olympic debut at Tsurigasaki Beach, 90 miles east of Tokyo. Surfline has been studying local conditions since 2015 and is currently forecasting significant waves during the first few days of the competition period thanks to a looming typhoon.

Korte said hell be at the beach before sunrise at 4 a.m. every day to see and feel the conditions. Hell advises ISA officials, the Olympic governing body and event managers. The call to launch or not the competition will be made on site every day around 7 am.

Surfers may be among the only people who are thrilled to hear about a big storm, though they hope typhoons, hurricanes and tropical weather systems stay hundreds of miles offshore. They calculate where the storm is hitting and how fast it is moving, then reverse engineer to project how many miles it is from a certain range to determine which days those ripples should reach shore.

The way the weather is currently moving is a major victory for the Olympics, given that Tsurigasaki is not generally known for his powerful waves. The beach is popular for surfing in Japan, but is not a world class location like Hawaii or Tahiti. Korte said Tsurigasaki generally offers surf conditions like those seen on the North Carolina coast.

Many surfers have expressed fears that their great world debut will be blunted by mediocre waves, although Korte dismisses the idea that the world’s best athletes could possibly disappoint in such a beautiful and visually stunning sport.

They take a wave that an average surfer doesn’t even ride and make it amazing, Korte said. I think it’s a wonderful opportunity to see the surf in all conditions.

