King and High Project approved after two year process

A redevelopment plan for the southwest corner of King Avenue and North High Street was approved last night by the University Impact Review Board (UIDRB).

The approval comes after a long and sometimes controversial process in which the development team have floated many different concepts and design iterations for the prominent corner.

Subtext, the St. Louis-based developer leading the project, brought his first ideas for the one-acre site at the Zoning Committee of the University Area Commission in the spring of 2019 (at the time, the company was called Collegiate Development Group).

Early and persistent opposition to the project from neighboring residents led to a series of meetings with the Dennison Place Neighborhood Association. Finally, these meetings product significant compromises and agreed solutions to neighbors’ concerns, resulting in the signing of a memorandum of understanding and the group expressing support for the necessary zoning exemptions.

The project, however, still could not move forward without obtaining a certificate of opportunity from the UIDRB, and it took many more meetings with the board before it was finally approved.

The approved plan calls for a seven-storey building that will contain 153 apartments. A multi-level parking garage will accommodate 176 cars and the storefronts on the ground floor will provide approximately 7,000 square feet of retail space.

The facade of the existing building at the corner will be retained and integrated into the new building. The other buildings on the site will be demolished, with the possible exception of the small old gas station which is on the southern edge of the plot. Subtext pledged to pay for the relocation of the building to a nearby site, a process that is ongoing hosted by Columbus Landmarks.

Columbus-based Bass Studio Architects is the design architect for the project, while Georgia-based Dynamik Design is the reference architect.

Looking north to the High Street, the historic townhouses on Clark Place are not part of the project.