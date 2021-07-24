Dionne Bromfield couldn’t think of Amy Winehouse | Entertainment





Amy Winehouses’ goddaughter has spent years blocking out her memories of the singer. Dionne Bromfield was just 15 when the Back to Black hitmaker died of alcohol poisoning at the age of 27 in July 2011, but as the 10th anniversary of her tragic death approached, the singer knew that ‘she had to let go of her emotions. Asked about her upcoming documentary Amy Winehouse & Me: Dionnes Story, she said: For quite a while, I hadn’t really thought about Amy because I didn’t want to think about that time. “But as the 10th anniversary of his death approached, I felt like I really wanted to let go of a lot of accumulated emotions and feelings. And I also felt like there was a side of Amy that not many people know about and I wanted to share it. Although Dionne was nervous about bringing up her feelings, it gradually became easier to express herself. She told heat magazine: I think sometimes when you have to look at yourself in the mirror it’s one of the hardest things to do. But then, to move forward, I knew I had to put a pin in this chapter. And the more I spoke, the more the weight came off my shoulders. It just got easier and easier to talk about her was the easiest thing, which was crazy because 10 years ago talking about her was the hardest thing. Dionne hopes the documentary will show how caring and loving Amy was. When asked what impression she wanted to leave with the movie, she replied: How caring and loving she was. I think people still think of her as being very present and expressing what she thinks, but she was also so respectful and gentle, and so normal. There was no pretension, she was authentically herself. And she joked for days, this woman. If she hadn’t been a singer, she could easily have been a comedian. I just want people to see the real Amy I know, because everyone who knew her was lucky to know her.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailylocal.com/arts_and_entertainment/entertainment/dionne-bromfield-couldnt-think-about-amy-winehouse/article_39f25ab4-35b1-5b0b-9cc6-052162013e2a.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos