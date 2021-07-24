How much do Bollywood celebrities charge for TV shows





How Much Bollywood Celebrities Charge for TV Shows | Photo credit: Instagram Highlights Amitabh Bachchan was among the first big Bollywood stars to host a TV show Big B would have charged Rs 3 to 5 crore for Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 As for Salman, he was apparently paid Rs 16 crore for hosting Bigg Boss 14 Over the past two decades, many Bollywood stars have ventured into the world of television. From Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan, the stars of the Hindi film industry have broken down barriers and reached a wider television audience. The latest celebrity to announce their small screen debut is Ranveer Singh. The actor is going to host a show named The big picture. While it is not known how much Ranveer is paid for it, we can give you an idea of ​​how much other Bollywood celebrities would have charged for doing TV shows. Looked: Amitabh Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan was among the first major Bollywood celebrities to host a quiz-based reality show on Indian TV. The veteran actor made his small screen debut with Kaun Banega Crorepati. With the exception of one season, Big B has been the face of KBC for over a decade now. KBC’s 13th season will soon be broadcast on television. Before that, let us tell you that the lead actor apparently charged Rs 3 crore to Rs 5 crore, according to Daily hunting. Salman khan Salman Khan’s name is synonymous with controversial reality show leader. After hosting the reality show for over 10 seasons, Salman has gained more fans among his strong fan base and is accepted by television audiences. With each new season, the Dabangg the actor would have increased his fees. And if we consider the last season (Big boss 14), Salman was reportedly paid Rs 16 crore per episode, according to Hindustan times. Rohit shetty Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has been linked with the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi for 7 seasons now. The latest, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, is also hosted by the Simba director. Considering the action movies he directs with a comedic twist, Rohit is a perfect fit as HAHAHAis the host. This season he apparently gets Rs 49 lakh per episode, as reported India today. Shilpa shetty Shilpa Shetty ruled Great dancer for four seasons now. The actress, who was recently seen in Hungama 2, is said to be one of the highest paid judges on the show. According to BollywoodLife, Shilpa gets Rs 18 lakh to 20 lakh for Super dancer 4. Madhuri Dixit Nene In the past, Bollywood dance queen Madhuri Dixit Nene has ruled Jhalak Dikhlaa Ja. But in the recent past, the actress has been linked with another reality dance show, Deewane dance, for three seasons. Wondering how much Madhuri charges per episode for deewane dance 3? Let us tell you, she would be paid Rs 90 lakh to Rs 2 crore per episode, according to a BollywoodLife report. Aamir Khan Aamir Khan is on the list of great Bollywood actors who host a TV show. Bollywood perfectionist used to charge Rs 3 crore per episode for Satyamev Jayate, according to a Cinema price report.

