I prefer not to restrict myself as an actor: Manit Joura





Manit Joura actor, who debuted with a blockbuster film Baja Baraat Group, says becoming an actor was meant for him because, event after event, acting became a desired career option for him. I joined my dad’s business right after my tenth tips, but business was never my cup of tea and I realized it pretty early on. So I decided to explore my creative side. This is how I got to the theater. I still remember when I first appeared, what I got was a one-line dialogue in a three-hour play. But, it finally got me to the theater in a big way, says Yeh Khamoshiyaan and 12/24 Karol Bagh actor. Manit quickly landed in modeling after winning a competition followed by numerous assignments. Speaking of his early days, he says: In this phase I really made a lot of money. But I felt there was a void! Once my theater director had said his time for the screen. So I took a one-year theater course to better understand the profession. In the process, I also learned to accept who I am and understand my abilities too. Over time Manit has made eight films as well as a German film The Indian Emerald Girl . I believe in never saying no to work, whether for a platform or an industry. Playing is what I want to do and there’s a lot to explore in terms of stories and characters. So, I prefer not to restrict myself as an actor because only then will I be able to experience different roles. He is currently filming for his current show and is in talks for other projects. I like to play Rishabh Luthra in Kundali Bhagya after doing different types of characters in shows as well as in movies like Solo, Love Shagun and Philosophy. I also looked at OTT projects baarish and The test case to explore this contemporary platform.

