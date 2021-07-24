Entertainment
Actors fill all roles at Beverly Hills’ Theater 40
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. They say there are no small parts, and that is certainly the case at Theater 40. Take, for example, Leda Siskind, who inaugurates the current production of “Tame the Lion.Although playing the role means she has to show customers their seats, she said the company’s fan base is so loyal that many of them need no help whatsoever.
“Some of them will say, ‘Baby, I’ve been going here for 35 years. I still have the same seat. I know where it is,'” she said, hammering a little.
Siskind, too, knows this theater inside and outside the house, backstage, on stage, in the lobby. She has been a member of Theater 40 for approximately 15 years, performing in numerous productions and playing a range of other roles as well.
“I’m also part of the artistic committee,” she explained. “And I’m a playwright too, and they did, you know, my play.”
It’s part of the DNA of the Beverly Hills-based company. Over the course of 55 seasons, they’ve produced some 450 productions, and everyone is expected to feature every aspect, including David Hunt Stafford, the company’s longtime art director and general manager.
“And full-time producer of all parts,” added Hunt. “And I’m an actor too, of course.”
“Lots of hats,” he admitted.
“And a lot of masks,” added director Melanie MacQueen.
He is also a very good historian. Hunt can trace the history of Theater 40 to the 1960s when a group of actors gathered at a house on 40 Haldeman Road to read Shakespeare. The original house numbers still hang in a display case in the lobby. In 1974, the superintendent of the Beverly Hills Unified School District invited the group to establish their arts house on campus.
“In return for having the actors and directors of Theater 40 teach an adult theater appreciation class,” Hunt explained. “We have continuously taught the class to this day. Forty-six years of volunteer teaching.”
Theater 40 is a membership company, which means actors audition to join the group and pay membership fees. They have yet to audition for roles in each show, but their foot is already in the door because the troupe does not come out of their ranks.
“Tame the lion“, which runs through August 1, is based on the true story of William Haines, an early Hollywood gay movie star who gave up his acting career rather than bow to the studio’s demands. for him to marry a woman at Theater 40 in March 2020 and ran a single weekend before locking the doors.
“People said to me, ‘Well, what are you doing during the pandemic?’” Hunt recalls. “I said, ‘I’m waiting. I’m waiting.'”
He finally waited 15 months until the state lifted the restrictions on June 15. The next day he unlocked the doors and the cast went straight to rehearsal.
“And nothing had been touched. Everything was exactly as we left,” he said, adding that they were ready to refresh the show and reopen. “The programs were already printed.”
Back in the dark house, Siskind stands quietly, clutching a stack of programs, enjoying the moment.
“I still love this part,” she said. “Just before.”
Having had her plays produced here, having walked these boards as an actress, it can seem difficult to take on a role that is not on the program. Siskind said that is not the case at all because the theater is a community.
“Obviously, auditions come and go, and there’s always the passion, wonder and tragedy of getting into the show or not being in it, but at the end of the day you’re here for the theater. “she said. “You are here for the community itself, and that continues after every show.”
