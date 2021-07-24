“Ranbir Kapoor is an actor who defines the generation,” says Karan Malhotra, director of Shamshera.





Director Karan Malhotra is extremely excited about his upcoming film Shamshera, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The director, who called the film a “visual spectacle for the audience,” praised the actors. He called Ranbir a “generation defining actor” and promised Sanjay Dutt fans would be surprised. “Ranbir Kapoor is a generation defining actor and has done his best for Shamshera. Vaani Kapoor plays his strength and compliments him beautifully in the film. As far as Sanjay Dutt is concerned, you’re going to have a surprise, ”Malhotra said in a statement. The filmmaker said he “can’t wait to share Shamshera” with audiences. “As a filmmaker, I’ve been fortunate enough to be able to tell stories that I would love to see as an audience and Shamshera is definitely that kind of story. It’s a visual extravaganza with complex human emotions and it deserves to be on the big screen where people have, for years, had a really healthy cinematic experience watching feature films in Hindi, ”the director said, adding that Shamshera celebrates whatever a pan Indian stands for. The director is also convinced that the film will appeal to anyone who wants to watch good cinema on the big screen after the pandemic. “I grew up in quintessential Hindi cinema and wanted to create a true blue Hindi film that everyone can enjoy in theaters. I am convinced that we have made an artist that will appeal to everyone. We all look forward to the COVID-19 situation improving in our country, and then plan to release Shamshera in the grandest possible way, ”Karan Malhotra concluded. On the work side, Ranbir is currently filming for the film Luv Ranjan, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Fossette Kapadia. Ranbir is also awaiting the release of Brahmastra, which marks his first project with Alia Bhatt. He will also be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal.

