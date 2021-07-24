Ravindra Jadeja tweets the adorable story on actor Dilip Joshi’s set – ThePrint

Text size:

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 24 (ANI / BusinessWire India): Ravindra Jadeja today tweeted fellow Gujarat legend (actor) Dilip Joshi’s video where he talks about an adorable story on the set of #CareWalaYaar.

In the video, Dilip Joshi states that over the past 32 years he has received immense love from audiences and found childhood friends on his sets.

Ravindra Jadeja Tweet – Dilip Bhai aapke #CareWalaYaar ki story ne, sach mein mera dil jeet liya

He then goes on to recount such an incident from his makeup artist.

He eventually equates these friends with “Care Wala Yaar” (A Friend Who Cares) – of Pristyn care.

Dilip Joshi goes on to say that when you have the operation at Pristyn Care, a Care Wala Yaar aka Personal Care Buddy is assigned to the patients and he / she helps with the surgery from A to Z – expert doctors, from the approval of the insurance for Quick Hospital Admission and many other stages of the surgical journey. He ends the video by saying “Surgery Matlab Pristyn Care”.

Dilip Joshi

Dilip Joshi (Jethalal, TMKOC) shares incident on set

Hindi – https://youtu.be/TDaUeGN25Eo

Gujarati – https://youtu.be/eIpmh4vB_Nw

The video is posted in Hindi and Gujarati. The brand will use Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and other social media platforms to promote this video.

Apart from that, the surgery-focused healthcare brand launched two more videos on the same service – Care Ka Jaadu with Chef Ranveer Brar and Everyone Needs a Kattappa from comedian Sathyaraj (Kattappa from Baahubali ). The campaign uses emotional touchpoints, personal experiences and distinct slogans for each video and issue in Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Chief Ranveer Brar

‘Chief Ranveer says khana banana hai jhanjhat ka kaam’ – https://youtu.be/SCic8bAneM0

Satyaraj

“Everyone needs a Kattappa in their life” – https://youtu.be/J3M84vfwb8o

Conceptualized internally, the campaign aims to amplify the onboarding journey to a patient’s discharge from Pristyn Care and how the company ensures a flawless healthcare experience with Personal Care Buddy.

Harsimarbir (Harsh) Singh, co-founder, Pristyn care, said: “Understanding and understanding surgical processes can be tedious and overwhelming for many. At Pristyn Care, we recognize the challenges faced by patients and their families and have made sure to prioritize patient care with our “Personal Care Buddy” service. With these videos, our main goal is to highlight the seamless surgical experience that Pristyn Care offers – assistance every step of the way in the most engaging way. “

Sharing his experience, Sathyaraj said, “I had fun shooting this video with the Pristyn Care team. It allowed me to remember the love that the character of Kattappa has received over the years. “Personal Care Buddy” is a caring and loyal person like Kattappa who is assigned to each patient for their surgery by Pristyn Care and I am happy to share this with the world. That’s why they say, “Surgery means Pristyn’s care.” “

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible for the content of this article in any way. (ANI / BusinessWire India)

This story is automatically generated from a syndicated feed. ThePrint is not responsible for its content.

