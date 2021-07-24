This prominent actor played a key role in Harry’s book affair, sources say

From their sprawling mansion in the starry enclave of Montecito, Calif. (Where their neighbors include Oprah winfrey and Orlando bloom) their multi-million dollar contracts with Netflix and Spotify, Prince harry and Duchess Meghan got most of the attributes of American celebrity and now here are the necessary briefs. The news recently broke that Harry’s $ 20 million dealwith Penguin Random House was not for a bestselling book as it was originally thought, but four volumes of Sussexes, including one that will not be published until after that of queen elizabeth death and a book on Meghan’s well-being. The first book, a memoir by Harry, is due out next year. Most certainly, the Sussexes will want top literary talent for these projects and Harry may have already turned to one of the world’s biggest celebrities for a key introduction.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have built up a long list of Hollywood friends over the years, but there is one star who may have been instrumental in connecting the Duke with the Pulitzer Prize-winning negro who is sure to turn Harry’s life story into an instant bestseller. Read on to find out who this A-lister is and his surprising and long-standing connection to the Royal Family.

RELATED: The Only Royal Rule The Queen Now Tells Palace Helpers To Break, Sources Says.

George clooneyrecently completed filming onThe tender bar, a film he directed and produced from JR Moehringer‘s Coming-of-age memoir from 2005 of growing up on Long Island and searching for his father. According toThe independent, it is believed Clooney may have introduced Harry to Moehringer, who is the negro of the prince’s next memoirs.

‘The Clooney’s are highly sought after guests in London,’ said royal source Better life. “They are extremely well connected and much appreciated. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if George offered to help Harry find the right writer for his book and give an introduction.”

Moehringer, Pulitzer Prize-winning writer who began his career at the New York Times, has a proven track record in turning bold name stories into bestselling books.

It was Moehringer’s own memoir that prompted the tennis champion André Agassi to exploit it as a nigger for his memoirs of 2009Open: One Autobiography, who recounted her struggles with drug addiction and her difficult relationship with her father. In 2012, Moehringer worked with the co-founder of Nike Phil Chevalier on his bookShoe Dog: a memoir from the creator of Nike. Moehringer also wrote a novel titledSutton, based on the life of a bank robber Willie Sutton the same year.

RELATED: This is the One Lie Prince Harry Won’t Cover in His Memoir, Sources Says.

In 1997, three days later princess diana tragically died in a car accident in Paris, Clooney called a press conference in Los Angeles to deliver a breathtaking speech condemning the paparazzi and tabloids for their role in the princess’ death. At the time, Clooney was on the verge of stardom thanks to his role as Dr. Doug Ross in the popular medical dramaIS. The actor had never even met Diana, but felt close to her because he too had been chased by the paparazzi and subjected to high-speed pursuits.

“It’s not about me,” Clooney began, clearly enraged. “But as I sit in front of my TV listening to tabloid reporters and editors shirking their own responsibility and blaming a drunk driver or the company or Princess Di, I now think the only thing just what I can do is stand up and make a clear, concise statement. ” He paused and then said, “Princess Di is dead. And who should we see about this? The driver of the car? The paparazzi? Or the magazines and newspapers that buy these photos and turn photographers into bounty hunters?

Years later, George and his wife, a top international human rights lawyer Amal clooney, were among the celebrities invited to Harry and Meghan’s wedding at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in May 2018. Interestingly, when asked about his connection to the couple, George told guests he and Amal did not know them.

Nevertheless, they secured very good seats in the chapel and found themselves surrounded by relatives of the royal family during the ceremony. George subsequently appeared on the Breakfast Show Hello Great Britain, where he talked about marriage and described Meghan (via the Daily check-in) as “kind, smart and intelligent” and said the Sussexes are a “wonderful and loving couple”.

The Cloonies returned the invitation after the wedding by welcoming Harry and Meghan to their 25-bedroom villa in Italy overlooking Lake Como in August 2018. ABC News reported on the couples took a private cruise on the lake and enjoyed sitting around the Clooney pool. Well-known motorcycle lover, George is also said to have shown Harry his collection of bikes.

A few months later, Amal was part of the small circle of friends who attended Meghan’s baby shower in New York in February 2019. According to People,a source said: “Amal helped Meghan settling into London life. It was a very natural friendship from day one. “

And for more royal news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Around the same time, in February 2019, while promoting Catch-22,a Hulu miniseries he directed, George spoke to the Australian magazine Which on the road Meghan was being hunted by the tabloids, comparing it to the treatment Diana had been subjected to and which he had condemned more than two decades earlier. “They’re just chasing Meghan Markle everywhere. She’s been chased and vilified,” George said. “She is a seven month pregnant woman and she has been pursued and vilified and pursued the same way Diana was and this is history repeating itself.”

Later this year, Harry made the same comparisonthat George did in his infamous October 2019 interview with ITV News’To MBradbyfor the documentary Harry and Meghan: an African journey. “Every time I see a camera, every time I hear a click, every time I see a flash, it takes me right back, so in that regard it’s the worst reminder of its life as opposed to at the best, ”he said. from his mother. Later, he added, referring more indirectly to Diana and his own wife, “Everything she’s been through and what’s happened to her is incredibly raw every day, and it’s not me who is. paranoid. It’s just that I don’t want a repeat of the past. “

It’s athe concern Harry continued to express as recently as in a 2021 episode of his Apple TV + seriesThe me you can’t see, where he said (viaPeople): “History repeated itself. My mother was chased to death while in a relationship with someone who was not white and now look what happened. You mean history repeating itself, they won’t stop until [Meghan] dies. “

He added the idea that he might “lose another woman in [his] life “was” incredibly triggering, “and he felt his only option to save her was to leave royal life behind.

RELATED: ‘Diana’s Spirit’ Helped Harry and Meghan Leave Royal Life, Insiders Say.

Harry and Meghan aren’t the only royals on the Clooneys greeting card list, however. In March 2019, the couple was invited to Buckingham Palace at a dinner celebrating the Princes’ Trust Group. Prince charles presided over the dinner attended by donors, supporters and ambassadors of Prince’s Trust International, which he founded in 1976 to improve the lives of underserved youth in the UK. George and Amalwerespotted had a heated conversation with the prince that evening.

“George and the Prince of Wales share a great interest in the future of young people and a passion to help them get the most out of their lives,” said an insider. Better life. “It doesn’t seem so, but they have a lot in common.”

RELATED: The Palace Has Issued This ‘Warning Shot’ To Harry And Meghan, Sources Say.

Diane Clehane is a New York journalist and author of Imagine Diane and Diana: the secrets of her style.