native of Gowanda performs at Hollywood Theater in busy early summer and fall | Cattaraugus County
GOWANDA A special concert by Gowanda native Joe Wiens took place on July 16 at the Gowandas Historic Hollywood Theater.
Wiens’ performance included a song collection containing well-known covers as well as many originals from his new album, Sounds of Isolation.
A graduate of Gowanda Central School, Wiens has been based in Chicago since 2010. In addition to being a singer-songwriter, he has also been active on stage as an actor and appeared in numerous productions in the Buffalo areas. and Chicago.
Wiens Buffalo’s credits include a role in a presentation of King Lear to Shakespeare In The Park and the role of Buddy Holly in a Musicalfare Theater production of The Buddy Holly Story, which earned him an Artie Award for Best Actor in a musical comedy.
While having performed in numerous productions in Chicago, Wiens is currently a member of the Shattered Globe Theater there.
More than just a concert, the Hollywood Theater presentation was also a meeting on many levels. It was an opportunity for Wiens to reconnect with his roots in Gowanda and reconnect with his friends and family in Gowanda. He made it clear how important Gowanda was in his life.
Gowanda is very special … I’m sure you all know that, Wiens commented at one point during the concert. Other places have other things, but it’s a great city and I’m proud to be from here.
Joe Wiens is the son of retired Gowanda teachers David and Anne Wiens, and there were many other former faculty members in the crowd of just over 100 who attended the event. One person commented that it looked a lot like a teacher’s meeting.
Wiens mixed the humor and stories of growing up in Gowanda between the songs. At one point, Wiens called his father on stage to sing Dannys Song, a sentimental selection for the father / son duo. Most knew the opening lines of Kenny Rogers’ song. People smile and tell me I’m the lucky one, and we’re just getting started; think i will have a son. He will be like her and me, free as a dove, conceived in love, the sun will shine on it.
On the topic of pandemic isolation, while presenting one of the last songs, Joe Wiens remarked, It’s so great to be with people in a room communicating that way. I think it’s very important and we couldn’t do it for a while.
To emphasize this point, Wiens’ final comment was this: If you were wondering if live theater and live music was important, I think you now know. It matters a lot.
The commentary set the stage for what appears to be a busy fall for the Gowanda Theater.
After a long hiatus from theaters, the Gowandas Hollywood Theater is eager to get things going again. A comment in the concert schedule indicated that we look forward to a future full of concerts, live theater and movies.
Some things that have already been planned include:
August 2-6, 6th Annual Theater Summer Camp
August 6, public performance of the theater camp at 2 p.m.
August 16, Hollywood Golf Tournament Annual Fundraiser
August 28, Willie Mays Blues Band
September 18, Maria Sebastian & group
October 9, silent film The Phantom of the Opera with organ accompaniment
October 31, All Hallows Eve in Hollywood with Jamestown Paranormal Investigators.
