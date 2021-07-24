Seamless or Stressful: Actors Open to Making a Change | Bollywood

The boundaries between industries as well as mediums are rapidly blurring and actors are making full use of them. There are some moving from the regional industry to Hindi cinema, and others are changing medium, from the small screen to the big screen via OTT platforms. We are talking to some players to find out more about the change.

Transparent or stressful: actors are open about making a change

Ileana DCruz

Began her acting career in the Telugu film industry and entered Bollywood in 2012 with Barfi!

I don’t think there is any prejudice involved. There was a misconception at one point that people thought I wouldn’t be working in South Indian movies anymore. But I don’t think that’s the case anymore as I have been working in the south recently and will continue to do so if a good opportunity arises.

Pranitha Subhash

After exploring the South Indian film industry for over a decade, she made her Bollywood debut with Bhuj: The Pride of India and Hungama 2

Today I think the movie fan base has started to overlap because I see people in Mumbai watching Southern movies as well. They also recognize me in Mumbai and Delhi. So the audiences now overlap. In fact, cinema is now beyond language. I’m not sure about the prejudices, but there is a constant question that you have used this industry to make a mark and jump into Bollywood. This is the question that always comes up. In fact, when I do interviews in the south, people always ask me why you don’t do Telugu. But I guess it’s hard as an actor to balance all industries.

Arjun Mathur

Found his share of fame when he moved from the big screen to the OTT screen, especially after starring in the Made In Heaven web series

I don’t think there is any prejudice. On the contrary, the exchange of talents is much more encouraged and easier, and much more rewarding than ever before. Whether you take actors from regional cinema to Hindi cinema, or from Hindi to regional cinema, or even bring actors from work in India to Hollywood. In all directions, we cross in a way, the lines blur within the mediums. Today it is just a big open field and only the best will survive.

Parth Samthaan

Became a household name thanks to the small screen and debuted on the web this year with Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu

Working on OTT from TV was refreshing, but it wasn’t something much different. As an actor, at one point you feel you’ve explored the character enough, and now you have to do something new. So it was refreshing. Other than that, it was very relieving because the shoot was going at their own pace to make sure we got the best. We had our own balmy weather to shoot unlikely where you have broadcast issues Monday through Friday.

Radhika Madan

Became popular with the TV show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, and went on to make Bollywood films Angrezi Medium and Pataakha. Recently seen in a web anthology, Ray.

With each medium, your job changes, but other than that nothing. It’s not the medium, but the characters that shaped me as a person in my life. It is true that you take a part in the characters you play, whether they are good or bad. It becomes a part of your own personality, and it has been a learning experience for me, not the psychic.

Kanchi Singh

Yeh Rishta TV show star Kya Kehlata Hai to make Bollywood debut with Shukr-Dosh

I think it’s not a big thing for TV actors to do Bollywood, it’s just the mindset that people have to change. This state of mind still exists today. I haven’t experienced it personally, but I’ve heard stories from people. In my opinion, working on each medium is the same. What I do in my film is the same as I did on television. It’s not at all different, in fact film shoots are rather easy than TV shoots.

Randeep Hooda

The Bollywood actor made his international OTT debut with Extraction last year, and will soon be seen in the web series, Inspector Avinash.

There is no difference between working on movies or OTT. In fact, I did projects, similar to the projects that are now coming to OTT, in theaters in 2005. I have been part of such projects throughout my career. The only thing is the longer format of taking a few hours to create something, like Inspector Avinash would be 10 episodes, which equates to three movies.

Asha negi

Began her journey through the small screen and was acclaimed with Pavitra Rishta. She is now exploring the web space, having starred in projects such as Ludo, Khwabon Ke Parindey and Collar Bomb.

In OTT, there is no television or cinema actor, we are only actors. We just do our job and do a project. And if you do a great job your work is appreciated, not like ke koi tv actor hai toh sideline kardo ya aisa kuch. Your hard work pays off. And such great concepts are happening now at OTT, and I’m happy to be a part of it.