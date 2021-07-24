Entertainment
Seamless or Stressful: Actors Open to Making a Change | Bollywood
The boundaries between industries as well as mediums are rapidly blurring and actors are making full use of them. There are some moving from the regional industry to Hindi cinema, and others are changing medium, from the small screen to the big screen via OTT platforms. We are talking to some players to find out more about the change.
Ileana DCruz
Began her acting career in the Telugu film industry and entered Bollywood in 2012 with Barfi!
I don’t think there is any prejudice involved. There was a misconception at one point that people thought I wouldn’t be working in South Indian movies anymore. But I don’t think that’s the case anymore as I have been working in the south recently and will continue to do so if a good opportunity arises.
Pranitha Subhash
After exploring the South Indian film industry for over a decade, she made her Bollywood debut with Bhuj: The Pride of India and Hungama 2
Today I think the movie fan base has started to overlap because I see people in Mumbai watching Southern movies as well. They also recognize me in Mumbai and Delhi. So the audiences now overlap. In fact, cinema is now beyond language. I’m not sure about the prejudices, but there is a constant question that you have used this industry to make a mark and jump into Bollywood. This is the question that always comes up. In fact, when I do interviews in the south, people always ask me why you don’t do Telugu. But I guess it’s hard as an actor to balance all industries.
Arjun Mathur
Found his share of fame when he moved from the big screen to the OTT screen, especially after starring in the Made In Heaven web series
I don’t think there is any prejudice. On the contrary, the exchange of talents is much more encouraged and easier, and much more rewarding than ever before. Whether you take actors from regional cinema to Hindi cinema, or from Hindi to regional cinema, or even bring actors from work in India to Hollywood. In all directions, we cross in a way, the lines blur within the mediums. Today it is just a big open field and only the best will survive.
Parth Samthaan
Became a household name thanks to the small screen and debuted on the web this year with Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu
Working on OTT from TV was refreshing, but it wasn’t something much different. As an actor, at one point you feel you’ve explored the character enough, and now you have to do something new. So it was refreshing. Other than that, it was very relieving because the shoot was going at their own pace to make sure we got the best. We had our own balmy weather to shoot unlikely where you have broadcast issues Monday through Friday.
Radhika Madan
Became popular with the TV show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, and went on to make Bollywood films Angrezi Medium and Pataakha. Recently seen in a web anthology, Ray.
With each medium, your job changes, but other than that nothing. It’s not the medium, but the characters that shaped me as a person in my life. It is true that you take a part in the characters you play, whether they are good or bad. It becomes a part of your own personality, and it has been a learning experience for me, not the psychic.
Kanchi Singh
Yeh Rishta TV show star Kya Kehlata Hai to make Bollywood debut with Shukr-Dosh
I think it’s not a big thing for TV actors to do Bollywood, it’s just the mindset that people have to change. This state of mind still exists today. I haven’t experienced it personally, but I’ve heard stories from people. In my opinion, working on each medium is the same. What I do in my film is the same as I did on television. It’s not at all different, in fact film shoots are rather easy than TV shoots.
Randeep Hooda
The Bollywood actor made his international OTT debut with Extraction last year, and will soon be seen in the web series, Inspector Avinash.
There is no difference between working on movies or OTT. In fact, I did projects, similar to the projects that are now coming to OTT, in theaters in 2005. I have been part of such projects throughout my career. The only thing is the longer format of taking a few hours to create something, like Inspector Avinash would be 10 episodes, which equates to three movies.
Asha negi
Began her journey through the small screen and was acclaimed with Pavitra Rishta. She is now exploring the web space, having starred in projects such as Ludo, Khwabon Ke Parindey and Collar Bomb.
In OTT, there is no television or cinema actor, we are only actors. We just do our job and do a project. And if you do a great job your work is appreciated, not like ke koi tv actor hai toh sideline kardo ya aisa kuch. Your hard work pays off. And such great concepts are happening now at OTT, and I’m happy to be a part of it.
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/seamless-or-stressful-actors-open-up-about-making-a-switch-101627136129294.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]