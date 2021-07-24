Covid Anxiety finds sequel as Hollywood faces the next wave

This week has provided a spate of unwelcome, though not entirely unexpected, Covid news in the entertainment industry: case numbers on the rise, a canceled theatrical release, confusing protocols, an uncertain future and an ultimatum from movie star. IndieWire editor-in-chief Dana Harris-Birdsong and editor-in-chief Anne Thompson stopped in for a double take to assess what might happen next.

DANA HARRIS-BRIDSON: It has been a busy week for Covid in Hollywood. We have seen guilds and producers tentatively negotiate a short-term deal that appears to be double-jointed in its flexibility: it simultaneously relaxes Covid protocols while “allowing” producers to demand vaccinations in zone A on the plateaus . Meanwhile, there is a 15.7% positive test rate in Clark County, Nevada, where Las Vegas plans to host CinemaCon next month. In the UK, A24’s “The Green Knight” was pulled from theatrical distribution two weeks before its release in response to rapidly mounting Covid fears – even though the country has lifted virtually all restrictions ago. just a few days.

In Los Angeles County, where the week ended with positive test rates above 4%, 20% of those cases are now from vaccinated patients. And then there’s Sean Penn, who put his composure to the test by declaring that he won’t be returning to finish filming the Starz “Gaslit” limited series before. everyone on the set is vaccinated.

I estimate the entertainment industry had maybe 10 days to believe that masks could move to memory banks and – whammo! – here is our old friend, existential terror! You barely had time to miss you! How does the industry take all of this?

ANNE THOMPSON: Those who have been to Cannes grabbed an open window, and it quickly closes. Talent talks, which is probably not good news for the Toronto International Film Festival. Canada has opened its borders, but for now the United States is still holding the line to allow Canadians to enter the country. Technically, even if this American move extends beyond August 21, it shouldn’t have an impact on American stars who might fly to Toronto – but at a minimum, it creates a sobering environment for everyone to think about. world twice, or even three times, to administrative formalities and health risks. It’s easy to say no.

And with the Covid case spike in Las Vegas, studio jets may not be delivering many celebrities for these CinemaCon dog and pony shows. although participants must prove their vaccination status to attend, Disney, for its part, criticized for posting the day and date of “Black Widow” on premium streaming, will not send executives or talent to the exhibitors convention, and others will surely follow their lead. The beleaguered theater owners needed reasons to be happy. It does not happen.

DANA: If we look at a diluted CinemaCon and the increasing likelihood of a remote TIFF, does this threaten Telluride? Is this window large enough and open enough to accommodate it?

ANNE: Well, Telluride is set in a remote mountain village without increasing Covid rates. The festival requires proof of vaccination to attend. People will line up outside, wear masks inside. The festival has always been more about cinema than talent. But I suspect that everyone will feel more comfortable in the Rockies, in a more controlled “bubble” like Cannes, than in a large metropolis that is more difficult to legislate.

DANA: It makes sense, but it’s all just a calibration, right? All of those things the industry has done naturally are now a matter of weighing the circumstances, the latest data, or even the odds. Traditionally, fall festivals and awards season have run on a schedule that is as reliable as the tides. It can tear people apart, but it also has its own logic and momentum which becomes a source of energy in its own right. I know there was a lot of energy in Cannes, but how do you see that energy playing out for the rest of the year if we are inexorably dragged into a choppy pace?

ANNE: Do you remember the explosion of Tom Cruise on the set of the last “Mission: Impossible”? There are money and jobs at stake. Where this is heading as more and more productions shut down is the inevitable demand from Sean Penn: Vaccinate, or else. What other choice do we have? GOP and Fox News capitulate to declining Wall Street confidence. No one wants to fall back on containment. The question is how to move forward safely. I was in a crowded rodeo screening room to see “The Green Knight” by David Lowery. Masks on it!

DANA: But will they vaccinate, if not? What I find fascinating is that while this week’s Covid news creates a complex portrait of the industry challenges ahead, it does not tell the whole story. The guild agreement seems to go in two directions at the same time: lower the requirements but you can increase them, if you wish! – but what is not said is that producers are already struggling to hire crews. So there is. Many. To work. Sound stages across the country are slammed as everyone plays post-pandemic catch-up on every level – movies, television, commercials. Never mind the backlash from anti-vaccines; I can’t imagine producers creating limits that would make hiring even more difficult. But Sean Penn is the original honey badger, and he can.

ANNE: When in doubt, follow the money. There has never been so much demand for content in the history of the entertainment industry, with multiple pipelines to fill. No one will let this process slow down or stop altogether. The most powerful actors in this mix, and the most vulnerable, are the actors who have to remove their masks in front of the camera. All relaxed security protocols are quickly tightened. And vaccination requests will become the norm.

DANA: I think the vaccination requirements will become the production standard if / when there is enough protest for this to happen – and while producers and studios technically have that power, I don’t think they will do so much. that they will not have to. And that “duty” will come from the Tom Cruises and Sean Penns and other players who speak out because they know they’re too big to fail.

