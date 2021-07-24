Kelsey McKinney’s “God Spare the Girls” hailed by Oprah Daily, more





God Spare the Girls started as a professional development project. Washington, DC-based journalist Kelsey McKinney has spent years writing articles for The New York Times, Deadspin, Vanity Fair, and Defector, where she is currently a writer and co-owner. When I started, I was trying to turn my reported work more into reported functionality, and I found that my ability to describe things was very poor, she said in a phone interview. I started working on this as a practice for writing beautifully, which is not often encouraged in the economic form of journalism. The more I did this, the more I kept doing this, and then suddenly I had all these notepads, and these two girls obsessing me, and a terrible mess. Texas Book Festival:Colson Whitehead, Sandra Cisneros, more to come to the 2021 festival Luckily for readers, McKinney took his draft and revised it (and revised it) in his very famous debut novel. The Texas story of two sisters in a family divided by revelations of the wrongdoing of their pastoral fathers has won kudos from Oprah Daily, Lit Hub, Shondaland and Bustle, among others. It’s July’s pick for the Texas Book Festival Club with Austin360, and McKinney will be discussing it virtually on July 29 with God Land author Lyz Lenz. McKinney places sisters Abigail and Caroline in the evangelical world that she too was a part of as a child. Rendering that culture meant capturing some distinctive details as an author. But McKinney notes that it was essential to avoid skewing the cartoon too much. What worried me the most was being fair to those experiences. I didn’t want to write a book that made fun of what people believed. I wanted to write something a little more complicated than that, she said. She also wanted readers who were still in this world to recognize it, but not be so offended that it derailed the story for them. McKinney artfully shows readers how Abigail and Caroline initially exist as less powerful satellites orbiting the men of the church. In a revealing little passage, the girl’s father pours his wife a cup of coffee in an attempted peace offering: he tore up a few packets of Splenda for his own. Caroline waited as he reached for the fridge. He did not do it. He stared at his wife’s mug as if she could tell him the answer. Siblings also navigate their own relationship as sisters who love each other fiercely, but also push each other. McKinney said describing this connection worried him sometimes. More books:Worship in Austin, Lauren Hough is her own witness in ‘Leaving Isn’t the Hardest Thing’ I was very nervous about how my sister would take it, she said of concerns that readers might think the novel reflects more than her evangelical childhood. The sister relationship is at the heart of the book. Before going to the agents with the book, I gave it to him and I said to him: Read this, and if you don’t want me to send it, I won’t. (She got the green light.) Part of McKinney’s work on early drafts also included considering the general issues his characters grapple with, including the limits of faith and the importance of choosing your own path. Above all, God Spare the Girls invites introspection. I wrote it because it was a book I could have used at 20, McKinney said. It could have changed my life. If you are going to Kelsey McKinney will speak about God Spare the Girls at 7:30 p.m. on July 29 at the Texas Book Festival Club with Austin360. Free registration on www.texasbookfestival.org. Join the book club on the festival website or via the club’s Facebook page.

