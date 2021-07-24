Feels Like Ishq actor Tanya Maniktala: I don’t want to take the pressure and dismantle my peace of mind

Tanya Maniktala is aware that her work following the success of her 2020 series A Suitable Boy will be in the spotlight, but the actor says she doesn’t want to get bogged down under the weight of expectations.

The Delhi-based actor made his breakthrough last year with Mira Nair A decent boy, an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Vikram Seth in 1993.

The show earned Maniktala worldwide fame for his portrayal of the main character, Lata Mehra.

The Delhi-born actress said she was at a point in her career where she wanted to push herself as an artist and not hold back from fearing any “pressure”.

“As an actor, I now want to grow as much as possible and exploit my full potential. The pressure has increased, but I want to channel it into something that will bring out the productive side in me and not in a way that will destroy my peace of mind, ”Maniktala told PTI in an interview.

A suitable boy released at a time when the county was under national coronavirus-induced lockdown. The pandemic and the show’s release on BBC One, followed by its debut on streamer Netflix, helped its work reach a wider audience, Maniktala said.

On a personal level, the 24-year-old actor believes the success of the show has not only opened the door to more work, but has also reaffirmed his passion for acting.

“From not wanting to be an actor to now pursue it fully, it’s a big change for me. My family has accepted that I get into this profession and supports me. Since COVID, I have been locked in my home. All our events are happening. unfolded virtually. But it also worked in my favor because ‘AConvient Boy’ reached an audience that might not have had the lockdown. “

The actor is currently featured in the Netflix anthology, Feels like Ishq. Maniktala stars in the Ishq Mastana segment, directed by Jaydeep Sarkar. The short film tells the story of a fiery activist, Mehr (Maniktala) and a privileged teenager, Kabir, played by actor Skand Thakur.

Maniktala said Feels Like Ishq not only provided her with the opportunity to make a love affair, but also aligned with the job she wanted to take on.

“Romance needs a lot of love. Not just the actors or the director, but the whole crew. We were lucky to have a great team. We all clicked on each other, everything s ‘is just set up. In the midst of all the chaos – we were filming on the roads, losing some light – everything seemed perfect. Today exciting opportunities like this present themselves to me and I am grateful for it. to have had the chance to work with such interesting and wonderful people, ”she said.

Speaking about his character, Maniktala said Mehr is a combination of “dreamer and pragmatist”.

“Mehr is a vocal person. If she believes in something, she will go. She has fire in her, which I found attractive. Then she meets Kabir, who is completely indifferent. He is there at the demonstration but for no reason. She is a combination of dreamer and pragmatist, she is fierce but so vulnerable. I wanted to play a character like this, ”she added.

Feels Like Ishq was produced by Mutant Films and Awesomeness TV. The anthology is currently streaming on Netflix.