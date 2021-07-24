Entertainment
Feels Like Ishq actor Tanya Maniktala: I don’t want to take the pressure and dismantle my peace of mind
Tanya Maniktala is aware that her work following the success of her 2020 series A Suitable Boy will be in the spotlight, but the actor says she doesn’t want to get bogged down under the weight of expectations.
The Delhi-based actor made his breakthrough last year with Mira Nair A decent boy, an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Vikram Seth in 1993.
The show earned Maniktala worldwide fame for his portrayal of the main character, Lata Mehra.
The Delhi-born actress said she was at a point in her career where she wanted to push herself as an artist and not hold back from fearing any “pressure”.
“As an actor, I now want to grow as much as possible and exploit my full potential. The pressure has increased, but I want to channel it into something that will bring out the productive side in me and not in a way that will destroy my peace of mind, ”Maniktala told PTI in an interview.
A suitable boy released at a time when the county was under national coronavirus-induced lockdown. The pandemic and the show’s release on BBC One, followed by its debut on streamer Netflix, helped its work reach a wider audience, Maniktala said.
On a personal level, the 24-year-old actor believes the success of the show has not only opened the door to more work, but has also reaffirmed his passion for acting.
“From not wanting to be an actor to now pursue it fully, it’s a big change for me. My family has accepted that I get into this profession and supports me. Since COVID, I have been locked in my home. All our events are happening. unfolded virtually. But it also worked in my favor because ‘AConvient Boy’ reached an audience that might not have had the lockdown. “
The actor is currently featured in the Netflix anthology, Feels like Ishq. Maniktala stars in the Ishq Mastana segment, directed by Jaydeep Sarkar. The short film tells the story of a fiery activist, Mehr (Maniktala) and a privileged teenager, Kabir, played by actor Skand Thakur.
Maniktala said Feels Like Ishq not only provided her with the opportunity to make a love affair, but also aligned with the job she wanted to take on.
“Romance needs a lot of love. Not just the actors or the director, but the whole crew. We were lucky to have a great team. We all clicked on each other, everything s ‘is just set up. In the midst of all the chaos – we were filming on the roads, losing some light – everything seemed perfect. Today exciting opportunities like this present themselves to me and I am grateful for it. to have had the chance to work with such interesting and wonderful people, ”she said.
Speaking about his character, Maniktala said Mehr is a combination of “dreamer and pragmatist”.
“Mehr is a vocal person. If she believes in something, she will go. She has fire in her, which I found attractive. Then she meets Kabir, who is completely indifferent. He is there at the demonstration but for no reason. She is a combination of dreamer and pragmatist, she is fierce but so vulnerable. I wanted to play a character like this, ”she added.
Feels Like Ishq was produced by Mutant Films and Awesomeness TV. The anthology is currently streaming on Netflix.
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/web-series/feels-like-ishq-actor-tanya-maniktala-dont-want-to-take-pressure-and-dismantle-my-peace-of-mind-7420264/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]