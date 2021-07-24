Entertainment
Wheel Family Fun: Biking to Evans Notch Basin | Family cycling
Sometimes you find yourself in a rut and forget to explore other options. Lately I’ve had a predictable schedule to finish my column on Thursday mornings. That means I’m always too busy on Thursdays to do the Marianas Thursday rides. When it comes to cycling, I mostly rode my mountain bike or gravel bike on dirt roads and trails while my road bike is dusty in the garage.
Last week it was time to break this cycle. Each week Marianne Borowski hosts two rides for the Mount Washington Valley Bicycling Club, a Tuesday on dirt and curb and Thursday on the road. When I saw his post of July 15, it was a walk in the Basin. I changed my weekly routine and my bike. I finished my column the day before. My plan was to make this trip!
The road bike is out of the garage and in the sun. I dusted it off, inflated the tires, and greased the chain. Everything seemed ready to roll. I forgot how light it was when I lifted it onto my bike rack. It would be a pleasure to remake this bike!
After witnessing some crazy driving behavior lately in the valley, I avoided road driving. I am no longer comfortable on busy roads. Instead, I have stayed on dirt roads and lightly trafficked trails where I feel more secure.
I liked the walk in the Marianas Basin. I have always enjoyed this scenic ride to the basin at Evans Notch from the North Fryeburg fire station. The roads are good, traffic light in the middle of the week and you pass the Stowe store on the outward and return journey. The Thursday drive was not too long, almost 30 miles and not too hard, with a few hills here and there. Marianne noted it B / 2 / 29- B equates to moderate pace at 11-13 mph, social, groups, no falls; 2 equals flat / easy climbs; and 29 is the total number of miles. It was just the ride for a rusty road racer and a hot day!
In 2008 and 2009, Fryeburg, Maine was the host city for the Maine Bike Rally. The Bike Coalition of Maine coordinated this event with the help of local bike clubs. For the Fryeburg Rally, this weekend event included road and mountain bike rides on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. There was also a time trial on Sunday. With free camping on the grounds of the Fryeburg Academy, great food, and interesting entertainment and events, this was a great cycling event.
My husband, Peter Minnich, coordinated mountain bike tours. Connie Kinsman and I coordinated road trips. In the months of planning leading up to the rally, we solicited riding options from everyone we knew in the local cycling community. Ideas poured in. I still have my 2008 workbook with maps of over 25 road trips ranging from trips under 20 miles to trips over a century.
If you want to discover these rides, go to this site: tinyurl.com/8vws6mw. The rides are still around and have interesting names like “Corn Shop Hop”, “Farm and Garden” “and” Scandinavian “.
What I learned then, and still holds today, is that road driving across the border is a different experience than driving in the valley. The traffic is less, there are flatter routes through the countryside and the roads are more suitable for cyclists, especially in the middle of the week. Its relaxing riding with time to enjoy the view. It’s no surprise that many MWVBC rides depart from the Fryeburg Visitor Center or the North Fryeburgs Saco Valley Fire Hall.
It’s at least 20 miles from Conway to the fire hall, but the drive was well worth it. As I parked in the Saco Valley Fire Hall parking lot on Route 113, I saw many other cyclists gathering. There were at least 16 of us. Some were old friends and some were new members. Marianne walked the course with us. The news of the paving of the road ahead changed our route. A driver from Maine DOT even stopped to warn us of the soft pavement in front of us. Now that’s friendly!
Avoiding the paved area, we headed on Route 133 South to Fish Street. At the church and fish sign, we turned left. At McNeil Road we turned left again. McNeil is now a dead end after the bridge closed a few years ago. Before it came to an end we turned left, following the road through grass fields to Harbor Road, where we turned right. At Union Hill Road we turned left again.
The surface of Union Hill Roads was bumpy, with potholes and broken pavement. The riding has improved. Where the pavement had been removed and it was a dirt road, we found it much smoother. At Meadow Road, we turned left to walk a short distance to the junction with Route 113. Keeping to the right, we arrived shortly after at the Stowe store.
The visions of pastries, pizza and ice cream disappeared as we pulled into the parking lot to regroup and saw the Closed sign. No treats for me!
Several DOT dump trucks passed by. Continuing north on Route 113 would place us in the middle of the pavement. Marianne suggested that we bypass it by taking route 133B towards Chatham. She warned us of the rough pavement at first but said after the rough stretch it was better.
It was difficult and I had to use avoidance moves to avoid the holes. In Chatham, where the road takes a sharp right turn, the ride was smoother. The road was calm and the view of the distant hills was relaxing.
At the junction of route 113, we turned left for the last stretch to the basin. Roller coaster hills designed for fun. As we passed a parking lot on the right near the AMC’s Cold River Camp, we spotted some hikers heading towards Baldface Circle Trail or, maybe, Emerald Pool. Finally, we got to the basin sign and the Cold River camping area. We stopped there to refill our water bottles and grab some snacks at the quiet, shady campsite.
The options were discussed. Who wanted to go up to Basin Pond? Did anyone want to climb to the top of Evans Notch? No one wanted to walk up Basin Road to the pond. It turns into rocky gravel and isn’t much fun to ride or descend on skinny tires. As it was a hot and humid day, the second option was also rejected.
On the way back, the runners retraced their route to the Stowe Store. Now it was open, but we kept driving. Some took the shortest route back on Route 113, others returned over Meadow, Union Hill and Harbor Road to the fire hall. As I passed the Old Course in Sacos, I saw the turtles sunning themselves on the rocks. Corn and potato fields lined the road – a scenic ride indeed!
The total mileage for the route I took was almost 32 miles. It had been a good ride on the road to whet my appetite for more cross-border or cross-border driving. Check out the Maine Bike Rally rides to see what the possibilities are – there are dozens of them!
For a map of the Basin Ride we did, head over to the Route Library on the MWVBC website. It’s under: tinyurl.com/42r322kb.
Great Glen Trails Summer Mountain Biking Series Tuesday through August 3, starting at 3:30 p.m. A weekly mountain biking series for all skill levels and ages. Runners can take long, short or mini routes.
Mount Washington Valley Bicycling Club Guided Hikes – Sunday, July 18, meet at the Fryeburg Visitor Center, ready to ride at 10 a.m. There will be three hikes of varying lengths and difficulties. Visit the website: tinyurl.com/3jmep3w8 for more information.
Summer Race Series-July 24, Abénakis ski area in Wolfeboro for the benefit of the Les Amis des Abénakis organization. For more details go to tinyurl.com/3sjhnvmx
Sally McMurdo is a bicycle safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
