Exclusive! Srishty Rode: Filming my first Bollywood movie wasted all of my 2019 and I still don’t know when it will be released





Actress Srishty Rode is currently at home recovering from surgery she had a month ago. She tells us that she had stomach problems which required surgery. “Fortunately it was not cancerous. It has been a month since the operation and the doctor advised me to rest at home. I learned of the infection (inside the stomach) a little late and that’s why I recommend people to get their medicals done regularly, ”she said in an interview with us. At the moment, Srishty is recovering at home but even before her operation the actress was not doing any television shows. She was last seen doing Bigg Boss 12 and Kitchen Champion 5 reality shows. Opening up on the same, she told us, “After Bigg Boss 12 I signed a movie of Bollywood Gabru Gang. I shot for the movie but it hasn’t seen the light of day yet. It ruined my entire 2019 and the movie’s release is just delayed again and again. To be honest, now I’m not not even excited about its release now because it’s been about 3 years and I’m still not letting it know when the movie comes out. Then when I thought I was looking for work the coronavirus pandemic hit us and everything was postponed or canceled. Also, I would often take a break after every project that I shouldn’t have done. I’ve always behaved stupidly in this direction. Better to keep going and avoid taking deliberate breaks, at least on TV . But all in all, I am now open to work. I don’t have a lot of people and I hope I can announce something soon. ” So what kind of shows would she like to get involved in now? “I would like to do a show with a new and fresh concept. I understand that the narrative of the show often changes to amplify TRPs, but the basic premise of the show should be interesting. Also, I don’t believe in the idea of ​​doing a main character or a supporting role. I’ve done both in my career. All I’m looking forward to is how involved the character is in the story. Either way, the boundaries between lead role and support have narrowed, thanks to OTT content, “she said. Having been part of Bigg Boss, Srishty wishes to be part of Khatron Ke Khiladi in the near future.



