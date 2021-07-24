Hollywood’s new wellness centers offer recovery from grueling workouts – The Hollywood Reporter

From cryo chambers and floating tanks to infrared saunas and old-fashioned naps, you can’t go wrong if you add a recovery protocol to your schedule, ”says Trainer-to-stars Gunnar peterson, whose current roster includes Charlize Theron and Rebel Wilson. And while foam rollers are one of the most effective and affordable ways to relieve bound muscles, there are a handful of places around LA that promise to do the same with more sophisticated approaches.

Open at the end of 2019, Place of appeal is LA’s premier social wellness club, offering unlimited memberships ($ 2,500 per month) as well as one-off treatments, such as the new Watch & Drip IV (while watching movies in a glass atrium soundproof, starting at $ 189). The Sunset Strip spot is where the frontman of a 2021 blockbuster has prepared for a blanket session with a full day of remedies and where a three-time Olympic gold medalist used hyperbaric oxygen chambers ($ 160 per hour) to reduce his recovery time after surgery – while exploiting that that was happening inside his body via a personalized meditation guide. Created by Dr. Jonathan Leary, the destination has drawn people like Nina Dobrev and Lana Condor for alternative holistic medicine, chiropractic movement ($ 200), cupping ($ 160) and NAD + and vitamin drops aimed at optimize mental and physical health. Remedy Place also claims to have the world’s first commercially available Breathwork Ice Bath Studio, with three tubs for an experience designed to be undertaken with friends ($ 50 for 30 minutes).

the one in West Hollywood Unbreakable performance center – or Chris Pratt, Demi Lovato, and Wiz Khalifa in practice (8225 W. Sunset Blvd.) – also rely heavily on technology, especially the $ 135,000 cold laser which owner Jay Glazer says “is breaking the fabric scar and inflammation at 6 inches deep. It was a game changer. We managed to get performers back on stage after all, from broken toes to high ankle sprains. Normatec – what a celebrity trainer Magnus Lygdbäck described as “a kind of air pressure pants that massages you and helps you get rid of lactic acid” – are also used by Unbreakable members after every workout. (Normatec and the Cold Laser are included in the Full Executive Membership, $ 1,750 per month, which also covers daily personal training, kickboxing, boxing, and cool-down, plus optional 15-minute free workouts with the on-site mental health therapist.)

The Canadian brand of lifestyle therapy Myodetox, which opened its first location in LA in 2019, takes a more traditional approach ($ 185 for the first session; $ 175 per hour or lock in $ 160 per session with the Futureproof program of at least $ 160 Per month). In its sleek West Hollywood spa-like location, physiotherapists and chiropractors perform personalized myofascial release, cupping, joint mobilization, and specialized soft tissue work. Two more Myodetox locations will open at the end of the summer, in Brentwood and in the new stores of Sportsmen’s Lodge in Studio City.

Presenting itself as a wellness studio, Pause opened its second recovery mecca in West Hollywood this spring (the first is in Venice Beach). It includes a private suite for hot-cold therapy with a sauna and a cold plunge ($ 95 per hour) and offers cryotherapy ($ 40) and IV vitamin infusions (from $ 139), while have the on-site naturopath Charles Tabone coordinate the treatment plans. Kristen Bell, Mandy Moore and Sophia Bush are customers of Pause, which boasts the largest and most technologically advanced float tanks on the market ($ 69 per hour). Packed with light, audio and luxurious space, the futuristic-looking pods contain 10 inches of body-temperature water infused with 1,000 pounds of Epsom salts in which users float in a supposedly floating state. lower cortisol levels and encourage recovery of muscles, connective tissues and joints.

“I have been obsessed with float tanks since 2013,” says trainer Eric Johnson (Scarlett Johansson, Andrew Garfield), who calls saltwater pods “a great escape and secluded time to think, meditate, and integrate the diaphragmatic breathing that we always preach”. He’s also a fan of saunas, such as the infrared saunas from Remedy Place and Pause, which Johnson says provide excellent detoxification benefits (whereas regular saunas are best for cardiovascular adaptation). “The benefit of a 20 minute sauna session is magical, from the expression of heat shock proteins to improving fitness and athletic performance by increasing endurance and promoting muscle mass, in particular. when we associate it with training, ”says Johnson, who likes Higher dose spa in New York for the environment they created. “I can’t preach enough about the greatness of the sauna.”

The idea of ​​recovery is however a little ephemeral, underlines Lygdbäck, because there isn’t a lot of hard evidence. “When it comes to spas with everything from vitamin infusions to sound baths, infrared saunas and cold baths, I love it, but more for the mental aspect. If you think it works for you, you should do it, ”he adds. “It’s the biggest takeaway.”

Johnson, who enjoys experimenting with different modalities to find which ones offer the best ROI and ROI for each specific individual, is a proponent of wearable fitness trackers – “Shout is my favorite by far ”- which provide information on the recovery process via heart rate, HRV (heart rate variability) and sleep measurements.

Celebrity trainers also recommend a number of home recovery suggestions. Cheribundi tart cherry juice is a must-have for coaches Ben Bruno (Chelsea Handler, Kate Upton), who calls it “a great way to minimize pain and inflammation so you’re fresher for the start of your next workout.” And the coach of Halle Berry Peter Lee Thomas swear by purium Joint-Flex supplement, especially for those taking on action movie roles. Topical CBD creams, such as Releaf Papa & Barkley Balm and Flexpower Soothing Lotion for Pain Relief Fragrance Free (with arnica), are also popular. Thomas also advocates cold showers (and frozen dips). “Doing this daily has helped me tremendously with my inflammation and pain,” he says.

And many trainers call percussion massagers like Theragun and Hyperice their favorite recovery tools. Lygdbäck, who grooms Gal Gadot, Alicia Vikander, and Ben Affleck for action-packed roles, uses Theragun with most clients. Peterson adds, “Without my Theragun session, I would be 75% in the gym, and it’s a C in school – I’m better than that.

“Hollywood knows how important recovery is – they are there with the elite athletes in terms of body diets, portable percussion devices, infusions, topical CBD gels, WAFF [inflatable fitness tools], acupuncture and reflexology, ”adds Peterson, who uses a Theragun after every workout and before bed, especially on his feet and lower back.

But no machine can replace the contact of qualified professionals. “For the recovery methods, the best option is always the manual body,” explains Bruno. It’s “imperative,” Johnson says, “to have a manual therapist – whether it’s a physical therapist or a chiropractor – who understands functional movement on our team. This is a game-changer when it comes to recovery and ensures that we are heading towards our goals. “

Finally, “the importance of nutrition and sleep cannot be overstated,” says Bruno. “These are the lowest hanging fruits.” Lygdbäck adds: “Another thing I love about recovery, which is so underrated, is doing nothing. Active recovery is very popular now, but lie on the couch, don’t move around and just watch a good movie.

A version of this story first appeared in the July 21 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.