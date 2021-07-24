



Long-time Palm Beach resident Henry ” Rip ” McIntosh did not hide his conservative political convictions. Just take a look at her Twitter feed or ask one of the 25,000 people who read her daily newsletter, which includes articles and comments drawn from various sources and written by others. But maybe he shares too much. A recent newsletter included an unwritten article by McIntosh brimming with racial stereotypes and slurs. The piece sparked outrage and led to McIntosh’s resignation last week from his seat on the board of trustees of the Buffalo Bill Center for the West Museum in Cody, Wyoming. However, no such reprimand is coming for the Society for the Four Arts in Palm Beach, where McIntosh is a member of the executive board of the board. The private cultural, educational and literary organization sees it as a matter of protecting freedom of expression, even if it is not McIntosh’s own words that are protected. Technically. When asked about the matter, the organization released this statement: “The Society of the Four Arts is aware of an unfavorable opinion expressed regarding an article published in a newsletter circulated by a member and administrator of Four Arts. The member is not the author of the article, and The Four Arts recognizes the rights of the First Amendment to its members. Neither the author nor the member write or publish the article on behalf of or in conjunction with the Society of the Four Arts. The member has neither resigned nor been invited to resign. “ Octogenarian McIntosh says the newsletter is his way of getting involved. It’s a newsletter, but basically it’s my way of doing other things than attending cocktails bitching about the status quo, or bitching about what’s going on with the President or Congress. or lawmakers or firefighters or whatever, McIntosh told the informant’s Nick Martin. It’s my way of getting involved. I am 85 years old. I can’t go out and dig ditches or walk the streets and carry signs… or have peaceful protests where I burn half the city down. So there is that. Read the informant’s article here. * Don’t be silent: Since Penny Lancaster Put on a City of London Police badge, there has been a wave of crimes committed by men hoping for a pat-down of the ex-model. OK, only the first part of this sentence is true. In April, the seasonal Palm Beach resident and singer’s wife rod Stewart obtained his certification as a Special Constable of the City of London Police. She told the Daily Mail that she was inspired to join the force after appearing in a British reality TV series, “Famous and Fighting Crime. “ It’s not like she isn’t qualified, considering that she’s a mom and a stepmom to these guys. And, of course, there’s the fiery Scotsman himself, who is no stranger to absentia. If only she had had this badge on New Years Eve … * Birthday paw: Cute canineJaminet Caviar look at him; he is the color of a pot of Ossetra celebrated his first / sixth birthday with human and doggie friends. It was his sixth birthday chronologically, but his first birthday as a Palm Beach dog. He was a pandemic capitulation, locked in a Baton Rouge shelter, when he was rescued and adopted by a publicist / special event planner Michelle jaminet in July 2020. He had heartworm but was brought back to health by his human. To celebrate their new ‘leash’ on life, the party had a champagne and caviar theme, with each guest receiving a personalized glass of champagne on arrival with endless refills of Veuve Cliquot, Billecart and Cristal; countless platters of Royal Ossetra hors caviar doeuvres; and dozens of black and gold balloons. Mother Nature had her own plans for the patio garden party and opened up her skies, forcing the event to take place in more intimate quarters inside. But it does not matter. In this case, “intimate” translates to “closer to the bar”. For his birthday, Caviar received a Tiffanydog necklace because Caviar, you are no longer in Baton Rouge. We saw humansArlette Gordon, Stan Collemer, Rick Hurtado, Debbie Goldenhersh, Lisa andDavid Gulley, Dawn andThomas Assenzio, Lori Stoll, Tracy Fulham, Bruce Coren, Joy Pahlavan andCarl Vasile, Bob Munden, Margrit Bessenroth-Lynn, Lorre andNancy Erlick, and Skira Watson, as well as canine guests Jackson Vasile, Annie Gulley and Bear Stoll. In lieu of freebies, Caviar asked for donations from the Shutterbug Foundation to support the Michael Jaminet Memorial Scholarship, created in honor of Michelle’s late brother, Michael, who died of brain cancer at the age of 44. * Understood:This widower Bill Blodgett, whose late wife Alicia was one of the first victims of the coronavirus pandemic, and widowed Sandy thompson tied the knot a few weeks ago.

