Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa welcome their first child





Actor Vishal took to Twitter on Saturday to share the news of the birth of Arya and Sayyessha’s first child on July 23.

Actor Vishal took to Twitter on Saturday, July 24 to share with fans that actors Arya and Sayyeshaa welcomed their first child on Friday. In his tweet, Vishal congratulated the couple and announced that the couple welcomed their baby girl on Friday. Adding that he is overwhelmed with joy, Vishal wrote: So happy to bring this news, great to be an uncle, my brother Jammy and Sayyeshaa are lucky to have a #BabyGirl, a rite of uncontrollable emotions now in the middle of the shoot. I still wish the best for them, Inshallah, GB from new Born, my Baby Girl @sayyeshaa & @arya_offl for taking on a new responsibility as a dad (sic). ” Wishes from fellow actors and fans poured in on social media. The couple, who met and fell in love with each other while working for the film Ghajinikanth, got married two years ago, in a grand wedding ceremony. On the work side, Arya’s latest film with director Pa Ranjith, Sarpatta Parambarai, opened to positive reactions from critics and fans alike. Set against the backdrop of northern Madras in the 1970s, the sports drama is based on the fight between two boxing clans – Sarpatta Parambarai and Idiyappa Prambarai. With an ensemble cast including actors Arya, Sanchana Natarajan, Shabeer Kallarackal, John Kokken, Kalaiyarasan, Dushara Vijayan, Anupama Kumar and Santosh Pratap, among others, in pivotal roles, director Ranjith released on the Amazon Prime streaming platform. Video July 22. So happy to bring this news, great to be an uncle, my brother Jammy and Sayyeshaa are blessed with a #BabyGirl, uncontrollable emotions are happening now in the middle of the shoot I always wish the best 4 dem, Inshallah, GB from new Born, my Baby Girl @sayyeshaa & @arya_offl for taking on a new responsibility as a dad Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) July 23, 2021 Arya has also teamed up with actor Vishal for the upcoming Tamil movie Enemy. The directors of the film recently announced that the teaser will be released on July 24 at 6 p.m. ET. Written and directed by filmmaker Anand Shankar, the film is presented as an action thriller. Enemy also features actors Mirnalini Ravi, Mamta Mohandas, and Prakash Raj in key roles. The project is funded by Vinod Kumar under the banner of Mini Studios. Sayyeshaa was last seen in Yuvarathnaa, where she was paired against Puneeth Rajkumar. The Santhosh Ananddram the achievement marked its debut in sandalwood. READ: ‘Sarpatta Parambarai’ review: Pa Ranjith and Arya’s sports film is a knockout ALSO READ: Watch: Puneeth Rajkumar-Sayyeshaa’s Yuvarathnaa Trailer Is Powerful

