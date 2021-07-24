Thomas Orlina: Another Fil-Am artist shines in Hollywood





Content Creator Thomas Orlinas Debut Single Brush It Off Aims To Bring A Sense Of Oneness To The World Filipino-American figure in Hollywood, Thomas Orlina is in the content creation business. Thomas is an animator, executive producer and recording artist. With over ten years of experience in the entertainment industry to his credit, Thomas has gained experience in celebrity entertainment news, unscripted and scripted television, production, public relations and many more. ‘others. His YouTube show, “Your Time with Thomas,” has gained a consistent following and portrays Thomas’ daily life, and highlights his passions as well as his Filipino heritage. Thomas says it was a recent trip to the Philippines with his father that made him fall in love with his ancestors even more. “[It] was a life changing experience. It allowed me to see the country, to visit Boracay and Coron, to meet remarkable people, to learn more about my heritage and to have a full understanding of my cultural background. “ Apart from that, Thomas is passionate about promoting inclusiveness and diversity. “I love being able to give that voice to others who lack the courage or who are looking for inspiration to be courageous and live their authentic selves,” he said. This then also translates into the content it creates. “In my new music video,“ Brush It Off, ”I’ve included some important topics that mean a lot to me, including the LGBTQ community, the Stop Asian Hate movement, the Black Lives Matter movement, mental health and more. It is a true representation of the causes that seem important to me to highlight and discuss. ” When asked what it was like to be a Filipino in Hollywood, Thomas replied, “It’s amazing. I couldn’t be happier living in Hollywood and being able to share my content, my music. , being around celebrities and attending social events – that’s a good feeling. “I think it’s extremely important to have more Filipinos represented. We are beautiful, talented and have a lot to offer. I hope that in the near future we will see more Filipinos on the big screen and in the world. mainstream entertainment. “ Another area in which he showcases Filipino talent is through his music. His foray into music is another way to showcase his creativity and make his voice heard on the issues that matter most to him. His first single, “Brush It Off,” is actually something he wrote over a decade ago, but felt that the pandemic period is the right time to finally share that message with the world. “I’m a singer and songwriter who likes to develop ideas, so this is one that I carefully crafted with my co-songwriter.” He continued, “This post is so important in bringing a sense of oneness to the world. It’s a universal song for everyone to really listen to. I’ve received a huge response since its release and countless comments and posts. It’s wonderful to see the impact this has on social media and how it has touched the lives of so many people. “” And as for the sequel, Thomas responded optimistically, “My goals are endless. I am developing the third season of ‘Your Time With Thomas’, working on new music and other areas that I would like to focus on. concentrate. you have to stay tuned! “ Visit www.thomasorlina.com for more information on the content creator.

