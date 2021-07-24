Entertainment
14 Phere: A Bollywood wedding drama that only works in parts!
Big Indian weddings are always Bollywood’s favorite child, many sets, grandeur settings and a cheesy romantic drama in the middle always find a place in Bollywood audiences. 14 Phere on Zee5 is a silly comedy artist who might satisfy the Bollywood fan in you.
Sanjay and Aditi are in love and decide to get married. However, their casteist, out of pride, the families will not approve of their decision. What happens next is a confusing but hilarious series of events by the leads to get things to the right place. There’s a lot going on in this movie and unfortunately only a few make sense, 14 phere doesn’t add anything new to the movie and the term novelty doesn’t have a role here. Bollywood has created many such wedding dramas in the past and 14 Phere is just a repeat version of it. Nonetheless, the film manages to conjure up some real laughs in places and shakes things up in a predictable yet engaging fair. The filmmakers could have spent at least some money in the writing department to get a better product.
What I found strangest was the treatment of honor killings and casting issues through a comedic lens. It’s silly how the directors could have thought of such an angle, they should have treated it wisely. The film works very well thanks to a series of talented artists. Vikranth Massey is the perfect sweet boyfriend material that is effortless and fun to watch on screen. Kriti Kharbanda looks flamboyant and lights up frames with her bubbly chemistry with Vikranth. It’s Gauhar Khan and Jameel Khan whose screen presence and witty lines make it more likable. 14 Phere is a feast for the eyes where each setting is rich and enchanting.
14 Phere lacks a solid foundation despite its relentless efforts to be a perfect dreamy romantic drama. There’s not much to take away from the movie, but it won’t last much longer as a whole. If you are a fan of these great wedding dramas, 14 Phere might fascinate the viewer in you.
