Autistic actor said he was ‘rude with a bad attitude’ by ‘hate society’ fighting back in new National Theater play

Actor JJ Green says people often see autistic people like him as having bad attitudes, being rude or too direct, and a “responsibility” to work with.

But he insists that none of that is the case, and that people with autism and other neurodivergent people – those with different brain functions, learning and processing of information from others – just work. on a different set of social codes.

“A lot of it is due to the stigma and a very hateful, uneducated society that treats people with autism like we don’t have our own agency, that we can’t think and do things on our own,” JJ explained.

“Just because this person has a disability doesn’t mean that they can’t be a phenomenal actor. It’s about breaking that wall.”

(Image: photograph by cameron slater)



JJ, who lives in south London, was cast as the main character in Perspective, a play written by a 17-year-old autistic about his experiences, which is broadcast from the National Theater.

Perspective explores the experiences of Leo, an autistic teenager, through his conversations with his best friend Shaun. Settled in his bedroom, Leo’s great imagination fills the stage as he reflects on how the world sees him.

That in itself, says JJ, is “really revolutionary.”

He said, “The authenticity of the story is so true to what autistic adolescents in this country experience. To stage it and be a part of it is validation.

“It gives the message that you are not alone. There is happiness, hope and career paths in the future. Although the world makes you feel like you are not one of them, change is coming and those voices and stories are coming out – which is liberating and liberating. “





“People think they have an idea of ​​what autism looks like”

JJ was diagnosed with autism at the age of 5. Now, his mission is to show the entertainment industry that neurodivergent people are just as capable as anyone else.

The 26-year-old has already had a brilliant career as a performer at Disneyland Paris and as an actor at Universal Studios Japan.

But it wasn’t easy and there were a lot of challenges along the way.

Nationwide, people with autism have an unemployment rate of 78%, according to the Office of National Statistics.

JJ said: “It’s just shocking. Especially when so much creativity goes hand in hand with autism.”

He added that there was a lot of “hate, prejudice and ableism” around autism: “Going back to movies like Rain Man, people think they have a sense of what autism looks like.

“We have the right to tell our own stories. We have the talent and ambition, drive and ability to tell our own stories in a way that will give you authentic performance and education.”

Make the theater more accessible







(Image: photograph by cameron slater)



JJ is working on a guide with Equity UK to help the entertainment industry become more accessible to neurodivergent people.

Some of the adaptations he highlights are the need for slow explanations of things that involve motor skills, normalizing autistic behaviors, improving communication so that the person can ask for a break when they need it or ask questions, and make adjustments to things like lighting to make sure it’s not overly stimulating or causing sensory issues.

“The most important thing is [remembering] that every person with autism is different, ”JJ said.

“It’s about allowing someone with autism to say ‘These are my needs and this is the right thing to do’.

“From ‘Can you send me a very detailed map of how to get to my audition’ to asking questions like ‘Is it okay if we call you on the phone?’

He added: “People with autism don’t expect everyone to be experts.”

The National Theater implemented many of these recommendations, such as flexible rehearsals and discussions of how actors would like to work, and it made JJ feel welcome.

“I hope more creative people with autism will experience this as well,” he said.

“It was so easy and having nice and understanding people made all the difference.”

“Much of my day is spent masking my autistic tendencies – but when I’m on stage I can let go and be myself”









Teenage Perspective playwright Mackensie Wellfare of Hampshire told My London he wanted to show “the challenges and the promising aspects of autism.”

Mackensie initially struggled to get on stage because it was “scary”, but over the years he found it made him “feel alive.”

“I can be myself and let go – because so much of my day is spent masking my autistic tendencies – but when I’m on stage, I can let go and be myself. “

Some of the challenges Mackensie faced revolved around the intensity of the theater, especially near a performance.

He explained, “Sometimes you can’t take a break, and when that happens it’s hard because I can’t deal with it and it’s a bit overwhelming for me. It annoys me and stresses me out. . “

Sarah Eastaff, Senior Program Manager and FE at the National Theater, said: “At NT, we are committed to making the work on our stages as nationally representative and accessible as possible.

“The production (Perspective) celebrates autism in all its forms and we hope this production will inspire more young people nationwide to share their creative talents and express their voices on issues important to them. “

The production is being shared online with schools and colleges starting July 9 and will be available until August 6. You can find out more about the New Views Festival here.