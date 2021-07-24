Entertainment
Top Chef winner Gabe Erales breaks silence on harassment controversy – The Hollywood Reporter
Top chef Season 18 winner Gabe Erales apologized for his personal and professional conduct following the announcement in early July that he had been fired from the Austin Comedor restaurant for violating the company’s ethics policy in matters of sexual harassment.
In the long statement posted on his Instagram On Friday, the chief admitted to having an affair and spoke of his silence around the controversy.
“I remained silent not because I thought it was going to go away, but because I needed time with my family to begin the healing process before I made a public statement,” he said. ”To say that I am sorry to have left my family, my friends, my staff, my supporters and my Top chef family down might seem like an understatement, but it’s the first step and a real start on my road to making amends.
He later continued, “I am eternally grateful to have the opportunity to be part of Top chef; however, I must continue to admit my mistakes, including the dismissal from my old job. To clarify, unbeknownst to my wife, I had a consensual relationship with a coworker and then reduced his working hours which, combined with poor judgment, led to my dismissal after filming Top chef. “
The statement offers a personal apology to Erales’ wife, as well as promises of self-reflection and better conduct in the future. Erales also states that he strives to atone “with the help of therapy and spirituality”.
“I recognize that part of the role of an executive chef is to define the culture and uphold the values of the restaurant,” he wrote. “I am committed to doing the personal and professional work each day to create a positive and safe environment in all that follows for me professionally.”
News of Erales’ dismissal was reported in December by several local media outlets, including the Austin American-Stateman family of websites. At the time, Erales declined to comment, but in June responded to the statesman for a story published on July 3, a day after being crowned the winner of the final season of the reality show Bravo.
The content of the social media post echoes the statement made to the Austin newspaper for its July 3 article, in which Erales admits to “making bad business decisions as a manager” after returning from his run on the series Well done that affected the anonymous. member of Comedor’s kitchen staff who “were found to be discriminatory”. Erales said his decision to reduce his hours was due to the employee’s job performance.
Austin statesman reported that the network was aware of Erales’ dismissal for the Comedor’s harassment policy during production, according to an anonymous source familiar with the show, but a spokesperson for Bravo declined to comment.
In December, Comedor’s ownership attributed Erales’s departure to a broader violation of policies and “behavior in conflict with our values.” But a follow-up statement provided by chef-partner Philip Speer to Austin American-Stateman in June clarified that the Top chef the winner’s dismissal concerned repeated violations of company ethics policies specifically related to the harassment of women. It was also reported that Speer did not view the employee’s work as “sufficient reason for the reduction in hours.”
Following the broadcast of the Season 18 finale and the announcement of Erales’ sacking, Top chef Host Padma Lakshmi called for an investigation on Twitter before specifying in a follow-up tweet that “no one has alleged sexual harassment in the case or otherwise to Bravo / Top Chef and we, the judges, have not had no indication of Gabe’s inappropriate behavior during his time on set.
To be clear, no one has alleged sexual harassment on file or otherwise to Bravo / Top Chef and we, the judges, have had no indication of Gabe’s inappropriate behavior during his time on set.
– Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) July 2, 2021
Hollywood journalist contacted Bravo for comment.
Several past Top chef the candidates also spoke out after details about the nature of Erales’ dismissal emerged. In a post shared with her Instagram, Best Chef: Portland candidate Kiki Louya spoke about the news around her fellow season 18 candidate, sharing her own experiences of sexual harassment in an industry where “behavior is so normalized”.
“The controversy surrounding the finale is something that concerns me deeply, and it’s important that I make something very, very clear: if you’ve been the victim of sexual harassment or violence of any kind, you don’t. are not alone. This industry must stop celebrating abusers, ”she wrote.
Brittany Anderson, who also appeared on the reality TV series Bravo during the season of Erales, posted on his Instagram that she hopes “Bravo uses their platform to raise awareness of sexual harassment and discrimination so that more victims feel they can share their stories and that chefs and culinary chefs realize that their actions have repercussions ”.
Erales is from El Paso and the first Mexican-American chef to win the Bravo competition series. It was reported in April that Erales was scheduled to open its first restaurant, Bacalar, in downtown Austin with an opening slated for fall 2022.
